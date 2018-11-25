Best Black Friday PlayStation 4 deals

Keen to get gaming on Sony’s latest console? Then today’s the day – Black Friday is bringing mega discounts on the PlayStation 4 and assorted games.

Advertisement

Famous for their technology deals, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday will see online retailers slashing prices and offering deals on consoles and games packages – and there are plenty live already below…

At the moment there are deals on console bundle with controllers, docking station and games included at a range of retailers, including GAME and Currys PC World.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What are the best Black Friday PS4 console deals?

The actual console itself is a big purchase – and not just because you’re essentially signing a portion of your social life away. But never fear — there are currently deals on Play Station 4s alongside an array of games, including a Spider Man bundle.

Our pick of the offers is at Currys PC World, where you can grab a 500GB PS4, two controllers, a docking station and the much coveted Red Dead Redemption 2 for £259.99.

SONY PlayStation 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 & Twin Docking Station Bundle – 500 GB – £262.98 , £229.99 – View deal

, PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 19 Bundle – £219 – View deal

PlayStation 4 500GB with Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle – £299 , £219 – View deal CURRENTLY OUT OF STOCK- CHECK BACK LATER

SONY PlayStation 4 500 GB with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle – £262.98 , £229.99 – View deal

, SONY Limited Edition Spider-Man PlayStation 1 TB & Marvel’s Spider-Man Bundle – £349.99 , £329.99 – View deal

What are the best Black Friday PS4 game deals?

Plenty of top notch PlayStation 4 games will be reduced in the Black Friday sales at Amazon, GAME, John Lewis and Argos – don’t miss out.

The best game on offer is Marvel’s Spider-Man, a recent release, which is going for £28.99 at John Lewis, almost £20 off of its original retail price.

What are the best Black Friday PS4 accessories deals?

A solid accessory can make or break your gaming experience. PlayStation has recently ventured into the Virtual Reality sector, which may well change the game…

Our pick of the deals on offer is the PlayStation VR starter bundle with a VR stand and a ping pong simulator, because who has time to go out and play actual ping pong, anyway. You can grab this for £209 at AO.com below.

Sony PlayStation VR Starter Bundle V3 + Stand + Ping Pong VR – £209 – View deal

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership – Digital Download Code – £49 , £39 – View deal CURRENTLY OUT OF STOCK – CHECK BACK LATER

PSVR V2 with VR Worlds Mega Starter Bundle – £179.99 – View deal

Astro A20 Wireless Grey Blue PS4 Gaming Headset – £109.99 – View deal

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content