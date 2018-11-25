Best Broadband Black Friday 2018 deals UK

Black Friday 2018 is upon us, and Broadband providers like BT, Sky, NOW TV, Virgin Media, EE and Vodafone are slashing their prices accordingly.

That means you could make a switch over to a faster, more consistent internet provider, and save some cash in the process. We will be updating this page as the deals come in today and across the weekend, so be sure to check back regularly to avoid missing out…

What are the latest Black Friday broadband deals from BT?

BT is offering discounts on its Superfast fibre broadband options with average speeds of up to 67 MBs…

The best deal we’ve discovered so far is the BT Superfast fibre broadband which you can get (depending on the line service in your area) for £29.99 per month, down from £35.99 – a saving of £72 across 12 months. With an average speed of 50MB, you’ll be very well poised to gorge on everything Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Amazon has to offer this Christmas.

BT Superfast fibre broadband (average speed 50Mb) – Great for streaming and catch-up TV – £35.99 , £29.99 – View deal

– , BT Superfast fibre 2 (average speed 67Mb) – Perfect for streaming, gaming, watching and downloading in HD on multiple devices – £45.99 , £39.99 – View deal

, BT Superfast fribre plus (average speed 67 Mb) – Including PLUS benefits – £108 , £54.99 – View deal

What are the best Black Friday broadband deals from Sky and NOW TV?

Sky and NOW TV are both offering decent rates this Black Friday – plus, you can get Sky Cinema half price for a year when you sign up for NOW TV broadband here. Check out the rest of the deals below…

Sky Fibre Unlimited – £25 – View deal

NOW TV super saver (average speed 11MB) – £18 – View deal

– NOW TV everyday surfer (average speed 36MB) – £25 – View deal

– NOW TV speed demon (average speed 63MB) – £35 – View deal

What are the best Black Friday broadband deals from Virgin Media?

Virgin Media have discounts on their VIVID fibre broadband, with speeds up to 362MB…

Virgin Media VIVID 100 fibre broadband (average speed 108Mb) – £27 , £25 – View deal

, Virgin Media VIVID 200 fibre broadband (average speed 213Mb) – £37 , £30 – View deal

, Virgin Media VIVID 350 fibre broadband (average speed 362Mb) – £42 , £35 – View deal

What is the best Black Friday broadband deal from EE?

Unlimited EE fibre broadband (unlimited usage with 20 GB mobile data boost) – £39.98 , £25 – View deal

What are the best Black Friday broadband deals from Vodafone?

Vodafone superfast 1 (average speed 35MB) – £20 – View deal

Vodafone superfast 2(average speed 63MB) – £26 – View deal

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

