Best Black Friday 2018 Nintendo Switch deals, discounts and bundles

Where to find the biggest discounts on the sought after games console

A trip down Rainbow Road or to the Kingdom of Hyrule could be about to get a lot more affordable – as Black Friday brings mega discounts on the Nintendo Switch.

The games console is still one of the most highly sought after Black Friday bargains and some retailers were even offering deals on it before the big day.

So, where can you find a Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deal? Allow us to guide you…

Try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days and get free delivery for Christmas

What are the Latest Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals?

Black Friday has arrived and there are a host of offers on Switch consoles and game bundles.

Switch Neon Red and Neon Blue consoles are on offer at Amazon UK. Look out for bundles featuring some of the most popular games including Sports Party, Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 – plus big discounts on Fifa 19, the football game everyone’s talking about.

  • Nintendo Switch – Neon Red/Neon Blue – £249 – View deal
  • Nintendo Switch – Grey + Sports Party – £304.98, £279.99 – View deal
  • Nintendo Switch – Neon + Minecraft – £295 – View deal
  • Nintendo Switch – Grey + Mario Kart 8 – £321.98, £299 – View deal
  • Nintendo Switch – Grey + Super Mario Odyssey – £319.98, £299 – View deal
  • FIFA 19 Nintendo Switch Game – £47.99, £29.99 – View deal
FIFA 19 Nintendo Switch Game

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

