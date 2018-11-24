How to watch Wolves v Huddersfield – what time is kick off and what are the latest odds

Bouncing back from a poor run after stifling Arsenal, Wolves should be confident of beating Huddersfield this weekend and moving back into the top half of the table.

Especially considering defenders Mathias Jørgensen and Chris Löwe are both missing for this match thanks to suspension and injury respectively…

What time is the Wolves v Huddersfield game?

Wolves against Huddersfield will kick off at 4:00pm on Sunday 25th November 2018.

How to watch Wolves v Huddersfield?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Molineux Stadium on Sunday 25th.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Wolves win: 1/2

Huddersfield win: 15/2

Draw: 16/5

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

