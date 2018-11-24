How to watch Bournemouth v Arsenal – what time is kick off and what are the latest odds

After a 16-game unbeaten run, Arsenal should be flying high – but following three successive draws they’ll want a decisive victory against Bournemouth this weekend.

Can Eddie Howe’s side give them something to worry about? Or will this be a repeat of their home defeat against Manchester United?

What time is the Bournemouth v Arsenal game?

Bournemouth against Arsenal will kick off at 1.30pm on Sunday 25th November 2018.

How to watch Bournemouth v Arsenal?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday 25th.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Bournemouth win: 13/5

Arsenal win: 21/20

Draw: 29/10

