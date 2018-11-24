Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals UK 2018 – available now

Looking to set yourself up with a new TV in time for Christmas, and aiming to nab a bargain? Then today’s your lucky day.

Online retail giant Amazon is one of the outlets whose deals you need to be on top of this Black Friday — and we’ve rounded up the retailer’s best deals available, starting with these just in…

You can currently get a 65-inch Smart LED 4K telly for £699, down £700…

What are the best Amazon Black Friday TV deals?

Impress your party guests this festive season with one of Amazon’s top TV picks — and save yourself hundreds of pounds in the process. There’s a range of TV’s discounted today including some of the biggest and most popular brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba and Philips. And of course if you’re looking for a crystal clear experience while you watch – you’ll definitely want to look at the deals and discounts on the Ultra High Definition and 4K sets.

A 65-inch Smart LED 4K telly with £700 slashed from the price tag? Where do we sign up?

LG 65UK6300PLB 65-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview Play – £1399.99 , £749 – View deal

– , Philips 55PUS6753/12 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus – £700 , £479 – View deal

, LG 65SK8000PLB 65-Inch Super UHD 4K HDR Premium Smart LED TV with Freeview Play – £2199.99 , £999 – View deal

, Samsung 43NU7400 43-Inch Dynamic Crystal Colour Ultra HD Smart 4K TV – £729.99 , £429 – View deal

, Panasonic TX-49FX550B 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play (2018 Model) – £499.99 , £399 – View deal

, Toshiba 32L3863DBA 32-Inch Smart Full-HD LED TV with Freeview Play – Black/Silver (2018 Model), enabled with Amazon Dash Replenishment – £249 , £189 – View deal

, Sony KD65XF7002 65-Inch 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play, Black – £1049 , £819 – View deal

How can I be sure to get the best TV deals from Amazon on Black Friday?

We’ll be updating this page with the best deals as we get them, but one way of ensuring you get the best deals with Amazon is to become an Amazon Prime member.

You can get a 30 day trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

