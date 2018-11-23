Meet the new faces of Orange Is the New Black season 6

It’s all change at Litchfield Penitentiary in season six of Orange Is the New Black. Piper (Taylor Schilling), Nicky (Natascha Lyonne), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Red (Kate Mulgrew) and Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba) – the prisoners left in the abandoned pool at the end of the riot in season five – have been moved into the prison’s maximum security wing, while a host of inmates from previous seasons have been carted off to other facilities.

Some fan-favourites are nowhere to be seen – at least at the beginning of the season – leaving sufficient room for the writers to introduce yet more characters into the massive cast.

Find out everything you need to know about the new faces below.

Carol Denning played by Henny Russell

Who is Carol Denning? The most prominent of two warring sisters, who have been at the forefront of a cell block rivalry in Litchfield Max for the best part of 40 years. She has a history with Frieda, who she spent some time in Max in her youth – and who now seems scared to death of her. Carol rules the roost in D block, with the help of a crew fronted by Badison Murphy.

Where have I seen Henny Russell before? Henny has had small roles in Law and Order: SVU, Elementary, The Leftovers, and Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies.

Badison Murphy played by Amanda Fuller

Who is Badison Murphy? Her real name is Madison, but her friends call her “Badison” – or so she says, anyways. She is a try-hard young inmate in Litchfield Max who acts as second-in-command to Carol in her reign over cell block D.

Where have I seen Amanda Fuller before? Fuller is best known for her roles in Grey’s Anatomy as Dr Morgan Peterson and the Tim Allen-led sitcom Last Man Standing, as Kristin Baxter.

Barbara Denning played by Mackenzie Phillips

Who is Barbara Denning? Barb leads C-Block in a continuous war against her own sister. She is not hugely present, allowing her deputy, Daddy, to act as the face of their block.

Where have I seen Mackenzie Phillips before? She played Carol in George Lucas’s debut American Graffiti in 1973 alongside Ron Howard and Richard Dreyfus. In the years since, she has featured in US TV dramas One Day at a Time, Walker, Texas Ranger and ER.

Daddy played by Vicci Martinez

Who is Daddy? A former high-end pimp who runs the C-Block drug-trade for Barbara. She is never far from a group of whacked-out addicts, who do whatever she says in order to maintain a direct line to a fix.

Where have I seen Vicci Martinez before? Martinez is a singer/songwriter who came third in the US edition of The Voice in 2011. This is her first major acting role.

