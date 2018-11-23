Latest John Lewis Black Friday 2018 UK deals available NOW

Keen to kick off your Elton John-inspired career in pop music this Christmas by purchasing a musical instrument? John Lewis may well be your best bet – and if you’re savvy enough to take advantage of all the great deals this Black Friday, you might just get some bang for your buck, too.

Advertisement

The deals are pouring in, and we will continually update this page across the course of the day to make sure you are abreast of all the best offers. Check back here when you can…

Best laptop and tablet deals from John Lewis

There’s plenty of money to be saved in the laptop department, with top brands like Microsoft, Amazon and Huawei all marked down for Black Friday.

The 16GB RAM Microsoft Surface Book 2 is our pick of the bunch, retailing now at £2148, after a £200 price drop.

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15”, PixelSense Display, GeForce GTX 1060, Silver – £2349 , £2149 – View deal

– , Lenovo IdeaPad 720 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB, 256GB SSD, AMD RX560, 15.6” Full HD – £949.95 , £779.95 – View deal

, Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with Kid-Proof Case, Quad-core, Fire OS, Wi-Fi, 16GB, 7″, Yellow – £99.95 , £59.95 – View deal

, Huawei MediaPad T3 10 Tablet, Android, Qualcomm MSM8917, 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, 9.6”, Grey – £129.99 , £99.99 – View deal

, Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 13″, PixelSense Display, Silver – £1199 , £1099 – View deal

, New Amazon Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa, Quad-core, Fire OS, 7″, Wi-Fi, 8GB, 7″, with Special Offers, Marine Blue – £49.95 , £29.95 – View deal

, 2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB, Silver – £749 , £699 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5″ Tablet, Android, 32GB, 3GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Black – £289 , £239 – View deal

Best headphone deals from John Lewis

You don’t have to play Elton John songs in any headphones you buy from John Lewis, but we reckon you just might, anyway.

The ever thrifty Rocket Man himself would surely be delighted to nab himself a pair of Audio-Technica wireless bluetooth on-ear headphones, which are down from £99 to £79.

Audio-Technica ATH-AR3BT Wireless Bluetooth NFC On-Ear Headphones – £99 , £79 – View deal

– , Master & Dynamic MH40 Over-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote for iOS – £349 , £249 – View deal

, B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones – £249 , £186.75 – View deal

Best games console deals from John Lewis

Yes, John Lewis does game consoles, too. And right now there’s some very worthwhile deals to be had.

Take, for example, the Nintendo Switch, which can be nabbed with a Joy-Con (a controller that can be dismantled into two smaller controllers for multiplayer gaming) for £279 via the link below.

Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con – £279 – View deal

– Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with DUALSHOCK 4 Controller, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle – £249.99 – View deal

Microsoft Xbox One X Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller, Black and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Game Bundle – £449.95 – View deal

Best Home Tech deals from John Lewis

This year, the John Lewis website is brimming with incredible savings on fridges, dishwashers and coffee machines.

Remarkably, you can save £600 on the sleek silver Samsung American Style Fridge Freezer, which comes with free delivery, installation and waste disposal.

Other John Lewis Black Friday deals

Hello, £500 saving on a Sony Bravia 4K 55″ TV! Don’t mind if we do…

Sony Bravia OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 55″ – £2999 , £2499 – View deal

– , Amazon Echo Spot Smart Speaker with 2.5″ Screen & Alexa Voice Recognition & Control – £119.99 , £89.99 – View deal

, BT Whole Home Wi-Fi Range Extender, White, Pack of 2 – £149.99 , £94.99 – View deal

Sony Extra Bass Waterproof Bluetooth NFC Portable Speaker with LED Ring Lighting – £79.99 , £59.99 – View deal

John Lewis deals by category

As well as the above deals, John Lewis have a host of regular offers on products in all areas…

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content