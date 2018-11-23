How to watch and stream England v Australia live in the rugby Autumn Internationals 2018

England’s final game of the Autumn internationals see them take on one of their oldest rivals in the shape of Australia.

The tournament has been one of mixed emotions for Eddie Jones’ side having seen off South Africa, lost by just a single point to New Zealand and survived a first half scare in the game against Japan.

Despite an experimental side in the game last week against Japan, expect to see a lot more familiar faces in the starting XV at Twickenham as things get very serious against Australia.

What time is the England v Australia game?

England against Australia will kick off at 3.00pm on Saturday 24th November 2018.

How to watch England v Australia?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 24th.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

England win: 3/10

Australia win: 13/5

Draw: 22/1

