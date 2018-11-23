EastEnders confirms Linda’s plan to DESTROY Stuart

EastEnders has confirmed Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is duping Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) into letting him believe she has rejected Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) to side with him over the shooting drama, and is deep into a long-game to win Stu’s trust in order to elicit a confession he shot himself and framed the jailed pub landlord.

The Carter clan, and ‘Enders fans, have been deeply disturbed since L publicly dump Mick in the prison visiting room after suddenly declaring she thought he was capable of attempted murder, and seemingly cosying up to sinister Stuart as he gets his feet under the table at the Vic.

But on Friday 23 November when Mick’s mum Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) kicked off for the millionth time about Linda’s lack of loyalty, and expressed horror Stu was wearing her son’s waistcoat, the landlady cornered her and revealed she hadn’t tossed her wedding rings and revealed they were stashed in her bra for safekeeping – handing them to her mother-in-law she whispered she was secretly working to get Mick back, but was doing it her way and for Shirley not to interfere… As suspected, hoped, and even predicted by RadioTimes.com, Linda has gone undercover to lure Stuart into a trap to prove Mick’s innocence – but in the riskiest way possible. So what could happen next in her complicated con?

Tina scuppers the plan by kidnapping Stuart

Volatile Teen (Luisa Bradshaw-White) is still carrying the scars from the ordeal she endured at sick Stu’s hand from 1994 when he drugged her, tied her up and locked her in the boot of a car he then drove around erratically, traumatising her for life. Not realising Linda’s masterplan, and with Shirl sworn to secrecy, it’s feasible Tina could flip and give him a taste of his own medicine by doing the same thing in order to teach him a lesson – unwittingly undoing Linda’s careful work. Tina has already whacked him over the head a few times.

Mick busts out of prison to get revenge on Stuart

Prior to this evening’s bombshell, the outcome we were all hoping for was for Mick to bust out of HMP Dickens Hill and take down childhood ‘friend’ Stu for stealing his life – and his missus – and going the full Danny Dyer in a brutal showdown. This could still happen, and similarly ruin his wife’s sneaky scheme. But who doesn’t want to see Mick paste smug Stuart to wrap up this whole storyline?

Kat kills Stuart to save Linda

There must be a reason for Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) to suddenly be working at the Vic and suspiciously eyeballing Stuart – knowing only too well how it feels to be preyed upon by sleazy blokes, what if Kat stumbled on Linda getting deliberately close to the Highway horror out the back by the boxes of crisps but wrongly assumed he was taking advantage of her and kneed him in the nuts, thinking she was saving her friend from a frightening fate? Or if she smacked him and he fell and hit his head, and she ended up killing him?!

Stuart works it out and takes the Carters hostage

Linda’s dangerous game could be exposed at any moment by canny Stuart, and who knows what he’d do if he realised she’d been playing him this whole time and that he hadn’t got one over on Mick after all. We predict a Christmas Day siege at the Queen Vic with Linda and the whole clan held hostage in the bar while crazed Stuart shouts, bashes up some furniture and whinges about how Mick Carter wrecked his entire life.

Linda is forced to marry Stuart

Just how far is Mrs C prepared to go to fool Stuart into thinking she’s on his side? The sexual tension may be fake on her part, but Stuart reckons he’s well in there and L is obviously going to pull at her enemy’s heartstrings to make him believe she’s ditched Mick and finds him irresistible. But going deep undercover can go seriously wrong (remember The Americans?) so what if Linda ends up in a sham romance with Stuart while still trying to get that all-important confession and she’s forced to marry him to keep up the lie. On Christmas Day. In the Queen Vic. Interrupted by Mick who’s busted out of prison. Now we’re just getting overexcited…

