Here’s how Radio Times introduced the first ever episode of Doctor Who

23 November 1963. It’s a date forever etched into the memories of Doctor Who aficionados. That Saturday teatime – 5:15pm to be precise – BBC1 aired the first ever episode of a show which was to become a global phenomenon that is still going over half a century later.

Of course, Radio Times was there from the start, as proved by the original listing (left) and preview below, which introduces readers to the “mysterious exile from another world and a distant future” and his “adventures in space and time”.

Click below to enlarge the image and find out what else we had to say about the exciting new science-fiction series “Dr. Who”…

