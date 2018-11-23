Huge Black Friday TV deals 2018 UK – save £200 on a SAMSUNG 50″ 4K Ultra HD LED TV

Good news if you’re thinking about upgrading your telly in time for Christmas: Black Friday is here and that means plenty of discounts on top TVs. Online retailers have been slashing prices on a range of 4k, curved screen and smart televisions. Check out the latest deals below…

Advertisement

Latest Black Friday TV Deals

JVC 48″ Smart LED TV – £399 , £249 – View deal

– , LOGIK 43″ LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £349 , £249 – View deal

, HITACHI 32” HD READY TV – £199.99 , £179.99 – View deal

, PHILIPS 58″ 4K SMART UHD TV with HDR – £599 , £449 – View deal

, Toshiba 32L3863DBA 32-Inch Smart Full-HD LED TV with Freeview Play – Black/Silver (2018 Model), enabled with Amazon Dash Replenishment – £249 , £189 – View deal

, Sony KD65XF7002 65-Inch 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play, Black – £1049 , £819 – View deal

Best Black Friday 4K smart TV deals

Ready to enter the super-hi-res world of 4K TVs? Step this way, where we have a host of bargains on Ultra HD televisions for you, from Samsung, Philips, Panasonic, LG, Toshiba and more – including a £200 saving on this Samsung 50″ model, down to £399.

Best Black Friday curved TV deals

Some people reckon curved screen TVs give a wider viewing angle by taking advantage of the way our peripheral vision works. We just think they look cool – especially this Samsung 49-inch 4K UHD Curved TV at just £549.

Samsung 49 Inch 49NU7500 Smart 4K UHD Curved TV with HDR – £549 – View deal

– Samsung 49 Inch 49NU7300 Smart 4K UHD Curved TV With HDR – £449 – View deal

Samsung UE55NU7500 Curved HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55″ with TVPlus/Freesat HD, Dynamic Crystal Colour & 360 Design, Ultra HD Certified – £671 , £651 – View deal

, Samsung UE65NU7500 Curved HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 65″ with TVPlus/Freesat HD, Dynamic Crystal Colour & 360 Design, Ultra HD Certified – £1039 , £949 – View deal

Best Black Friday smart TV deals

They may not be 4K, they may not have curved screens but these TVs are certainly smart, meaning they’re internet connected, allowing you to do things like browse the web, stream music and videos and view photos. There’s £300 off this artistic Samsung The Frame 49″ among a host of other deals.

Samsung The Frame (2018) Art Mode TV with No-Gap Wall Mount, 49″, Ultra HD Certified – £1499 , £1149 – View deal

– , Toshiba 24D3863DB 24-Inch HD Ready Smart TV – £199 – View deal

Sharp LC-32HI5332KF 32″ Smart LED TV – £269 , £169 – View deal

, LG 32LK6200PLA LED HDR Full HD 1080p Smart TV, 32″ with Freeview Play/Freesat HD – £299 , £249 – View deal

, LG 65 Inch 65UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD TV with HDR – £799 , £629 – View deal

Amazon is great on TVs and is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn a commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.