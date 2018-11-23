The best Black Friday tech and gadget deals 2018 UK – available NOW

Ready or not, it’s Black Friday 2018 — and there are some cracking deals on tech and gadgetry to be had today. Is it finally time to buy that GoPro or drone you’ve had your eye on? We’ll be listing all the best Black Friday discounts on tech here…

Latest Black Friday tech and gadget deals

Whether it’s for the techie in your life who pores over Apple watch and Smart Home deals, or whether you’re finally treating yourself to that nifty gadget you’ve been eyeing up, we’ve collated the very best deals.

For adventures and selfies alike, capture every moment with this waterproof GoPro, you can take it everywhere and shoot stunning videos — and with a £60 saving, why not?

More Black Friday Gadget & Tech Deals

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa – £89.99 , £54.99 – View deal

, Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen) – Smart Speaker with Alexa – £49.99 , £19.99 – View deal

, Revell Funtic 2.0 Quadcopter Drone – £49.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, Google Home Smart Speaker – £129 , £79 – View deal

, Hive Indoor Smart Security Camera with 1 Camera – £129 , £90 – View deal

, Vibe 1080p HD 16MP Action Camera and Accessory Kit – £49.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, SONY LF-S50G Wireless Smart Sound Speaker – £149 , £99 – View deal

This page will be updated as new deals become available…

