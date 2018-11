Best Black Friday tablet deals – Amazon Fire, iPad Mini and Samsung Galaxy

On the hunt for a brand new tablet? Well, you’re in luck, because Black Friday is here and there are plenty of deals around, from Kindle Fires to iPads, Samsung Tabs to Huawei Mediapads.

At the moment, you can get the Fire HD 10 Tablet for £99.99 at Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 inch for £149 (saving £278.98) from Currys PC World.

Check out the first discounts of the day below, followed by some existing offers – and check back later as we add more…

What are the best Amazon Black Friday tablet deals and discounts available now?

From Kindles to Fires, Amazon’s tablets are often among the most sought-after online so it’s no wonder the retailer is offering up some tasty deals for Black Friday.

The Fire HD 10 – at a saving of £50 –is probably one of the most popular tablets you’ll see on the market this Black Friday. It’s got 1080p Full HD display (that means it’s big and bright, basically), stereo speakers with Dolby Audio (you should be able to hear things fairly well) and claims to have some impressive Wi-Fi capabilities. Oh, and you can do all your HD video watching, game playing, magazine reading and content streaming in the colour of your choice because this particular tablet comes in blue, red AND black varieties.

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free , 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black – £149.99 , £99.99 – View deal

, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black – , Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet – 16GB – £99.99 , £59.99 – View deal

, All-New Kindle Paperwhite – £119.99 , £89.99 – View deal

, Fire 7 – £49.99 , £29.99 – View deal

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

What are the best Currys PC World Black Friday tablet deals?

Where in the world might you find even more Black Friday tablet deals? Well, Curry’s PC world. The tech giant is offering up plenty of deals on hand-held devices, as well as a whole host of other tech gems.

In terms of the best tablet deals, at a saving of almost £130, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ bundle might well be worth checking out. You get the tablet (which can store up to 6 hours of HD video and up to 7500 photos) plus McAfee LiveSafe Premium anti-virus software and a folio case cover to help you avoid any scratches on that shiny screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ Bundle – £278.98 , £149 – View deal

– , Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7″ – 8 GB – £139.99 , £99.99 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5″ – 32 GB – £289.99 , £239.99 – View deal

, APPLE iPad mini 4 – 128 GB – £399 , £299 – View deal

, AMAZON Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet – 16GB – £99.99 , £59.99 – View deal

What are the best Argos Black Friday tablet deals?

Argos has Black Friday deals on everything from headphones to home tech this year and you can bet they’ve got plenty of hand-held devices at discount prices to boot.

Take the Samsung Tab A for example. They’re offering up the 10.1 inch model with 32gb of internal storage, plus an extra 128GB of space in the form of an extra SD card with a £40 discount. This model can connect to your TV screen and can also be set to Kids Mode so you can hand the tablet over to the little ones, safe in the knowledge that they’ll be able to have good clean fun with it.

Samsung Tab A 10.1 Inch 32GB with 128GB SD Card – £229 , £189 – View deal

– , Samsung Tab A 10.1 Inch 32GB – £199 , £159 – View deal

, Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus 10 Inch – £299.99 , £249.99 – View deal

, Acer Iconia One 10 Inch 32GB – £179.99 , £129.99 – View deal

, Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite 10 Inch – £239.99 , £199.99 – View deal

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

