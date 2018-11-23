Latest Black Friday 2018 PlayStation 4 deals UK – PS4 & Red Dead Redemption bundle for £219
Where to find the biggest discounts on the games console
Keen to get gaming on Sony’s latest console? Then you’re in luck – Black Friday is set to bring mega discounts on the PlayStation 4.
Famous for their technology deals, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday will see online retailers slashing prices and offering deals on consoles and games packages – and there are plenty live already below…
Here’s everything you need to know…
Best Black Friday PS4 Console deals
The actual console itself is a big purchase – and not just because you’re essentially signing a portion of your social life away. It’s a major investment, but its less so when taking advantage of the deals on offer.
Our pick of the offers is at Currys PC World, where you can grab a 500GB PS4, two controllers, a docking station and the much coveted Red Dead Redemption 2 for £259.99.
- SONY PlayStation 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 & Twin Docking Station Bundle – 500 GB – £262.98, £229.99 – View deal
- PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 19 Bundle – £219 – View deal
- PlayStation 4 500GB with Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle – £299, £219 – View deal
- SONY PlayStation 4 500 GB with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle – £262.98, £259.99 – View deal
- SONY Limited Edition Spider-Man PlayStation 1 TB & Marvel’s Spider-Man Bundle – £349.99, £329.99 – View deal
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Console, 1TB, with DualShock 4 Controller, Jet Black & Marvel’s Spider-Man – £335.94 – View deal
Best Black Friday PS4 Game deals
Plenty of top notch PlayStation 4 games will be reduced in the Black Friday sales at Amazon, GAME, John Lewis and Argos – don’t miss out.
The best game on offer is Marvel’s Spider-Man, a recent release, which is going for £28.99 at John Lewis, almost £20 off of its original retail price.
- Fifa 19 – £52.99, £39.99 – View deal
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Specialist Edition – £59.99, £39.99 – View deal
- Marvel’s Spider-Man, PS4 – £48.95, £28.99 – View deal
- God of War for Sony PlayStation – £46, £25 – View deal
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War for PlayStation 4 – £23, £16 – View deal
- Madden 2019 PS4 Game – £51.99, £37.99 – View deal
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary PS4 Game – £15.99, £11.99 – View deal
- The Sims 4 PS4 Game – £17.99 – View deal
Best Black Friday PS4 Accessories deals
A solid accessory can make or break your gaming experience. PlayStation has recently ventured into the Virtual Reality sector, which may well change the game…
Our pick of the deals on offer is the PlayStation VR starter bundle with a VR stand and a ping pong simulator, because who has time to go out and play actual ping pong, anyway. You can grab this for £209 at AO.com below.
- Sony PlayStation VR Starter Bundle V3 + Stand + Ping Pong VR – £209 – View deal
- PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership – Digital Download Code – £49, £39 – View deal
- PSVR V2 with VR Worlds Mega Starter Bundle – £179.99 – View deal
- Astro A20 Wireless Grey Blue PS4 Gaming Headset – £149.99 – View deal
This page will be updated when new deals become available…
