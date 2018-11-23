Latest Black Friday 2018 PlayStation 4 deals UK – PS4 & Red Dead Redemption bundle for £219

Keen to get gaming on Sony’s latest console? Then you’re in luck – Black Friday is set to bring mega discounts on the PlayStation 4.

Famous for their technology deals, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday will see online retailers slashing prices and offering deals on consoles and games packages – and there are plenty live already below…

Here’s everything you need to know…

Best Black Friday PS4 Console deals

The actual console itself is a big purchase – and not just because you’re essentially signing a portion of your social life away. It’s a major investment, but its less so when taking advantage of the deals on offer.

Our pick of the offers is at Currys PC World, where you can grab a 500GB PS4, two controllers, a docking station and the much coveted Red Dead Redemption 2 for £259.99.

SONY PlayStation 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 & Twin Docking Station Bundle – 500 GB – £262.98 , £229.99 – View deal

, PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 19 Bundle – £219 – View deal

PlayStation 4 500GB with Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle – £299 , £219 – View deal

, SONY PlayStation 4 500 GB with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle – £262.98 , £259.99 – View deal

, SONY Limited Edition Spider-Man PlayStation 1 TB & Marvel’s Spider-Man Bundle – £349.99 , £329.99 – View deal

, Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Console, 1TB, with DualShock 4 Controller, Jet Black & Marvel’s Spider-Man – £335.94 – View deal

Best Black Friday PS4 Game deals

Plenty of top notch PlayStation 4 games will be reduced in the Black Friday sales at Amazon, GAME, John Lewis and Argos – don’t miss out.

The best game on offer is Marvel’s Spider-Man, a recent release, which is going for £28.99 at John Lewis, almost £20 off of its original retail price.

Best Black Friday PS4 Accessories deals

A solid accessory can make or break your gaming experience. PlayStation has recently ventured into the Virtual Reality sector, which may well change the game…

Our pick of the deals on offer is the PlayStation VR starter bundle with a VR stand and a ping pong simulator, because who has time to go out and play actual ping pong, anyway. You can grab this for £209 at AO.com below.

Sony PlayStation VR Starter Bundle V3 + Stand + Ping Pong VR – £209 – View deal

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership – Digital Download Code – £49 , £39 – View deal

, PSVR V2 with VR Worlds Mega Starter Bundle – £179.99 – View deal

Astro A20 Wireless Grey Blue PS4 Gaming Headset – £149.99 – View deal

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

