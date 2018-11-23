Best broadband Black Friday deals 2018 UK available now

Black Friday 2018 is upon us, and Broadband providers like Sky, EE, Virgin and BT are set to slash their prices accordingly.

That means you could make a switch over to a faster, more consistent internet provider, and save some cash in the process. We will be updating this page as the deals come in today and across the weekend, so be sure to check back regularly to avoid missing out…

Latest Black Friday broadband deals

Ready to nab yourself a whopper annual saving on your broadband? Look no further…

The best deal we’ve discovered so far is the BT Superfast fibre broadband which you can get (depending on the line service in your area) for £29.99 per month, down from £35.99 – a saving of £72 across 12 months. With an average speed of 50MB, you’ll be very well poised to gorge on everything Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Amazon has to offer this Christmas.

BT Superfast fibre broadband (average speed 50Mb) – Great for streaming and catch-up TV – £35.99 , £29.99 – View deal

– , BT Superfast fibre 2 (average speed 67Mb) – Perfect for streaming, gaming, watching and downloading in HD on multiple devices – £45.99 , £39.99 – View deal

, BT Superfast fribre plus (average speed 67 Mb) – Including PLUS benefits – £108 , £54.99 – View deal

, Sky Fibre Unlimited – £25 – View deal

Virgin Media VIVID 100 fibre broadband (average speed 108Mb) – £27 , £25 – View deal

, Virgin Media VIVID 200 fibre broadband (average speed 213Mb) – £37 , £30 – View deal

, Virgin Media VIVID 350 fibre broadband (average speed 362Mb) – £42 , £35 – View deal

, Unlimited EE fibre broadband (unlimited usage with 20 GB mobile data boost) – £39.98 , £25 – View deal

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

