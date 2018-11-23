Latest Amazon Black Friday 2018 UK deals – NEW offers and discounts updated

It’s Friday November 23rd and you know what that means – Amazon’s Black Friday deals are LIVE!

Advertisement

The online retailer launched many of their discounts before the big day, announcing great savings on their own devices, such as Echos, Kindles and Fire TV Sticks. They also started their daily lightning deals in the run-up to Black Friday, with discounts on items such as Wi-Fi speakers, headphones and TVs.

But we’ve now added the first new offers of the big day itself – check them all out below…

How can I be sure to get the best deals from Amazon on Black Friday?

One way of ensuring you get the best deals with Amazon is to become an Amazon Prime member.

You can get a 30 day trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

What are the best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals?

Always wanted to ask Alexa a question but never had access to Amazon Echo? That would all change thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday Smart Home deals.

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Philips Hue Starter Set Bundle with a £50 saving gives you Amazon’s most popular voice-controlled speaker, plus a set of two soft white bulbs, which can be controlled remotely wherever you are using the Philips Hue app.

What are the best Amazon Fire tablet and Kindle Black Friday Deals?

From Kindles to Fires, Amazon’s tablets are often among the most sought-after online so it’s no wonder the retailer is offering up some tasty tablet deals for Black Friday.

The Fire 7 is the latest Fire model on the marker and it’s thinner and lighter than its predecessors. It also boasts longer battery life and an improved display – plus, Alexa’s on hand to answer all of your questions.

Fire 7 – £49.99 , £29.99 – View deal

, Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet – £99.99 , £59.99 – View deal

, All-New Kindle Paperwhite – £119.99 , £89.99 – View deal

, Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free – £149.99 , £99.99 – View deal

, Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa – £79.99 , £49.99 – View deal

What are the best Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals?

Plug one of these Fire TV Sticks in to your telly for access to a range of TV and music channels, with voice control to boot, for as little as £24.99.

Fire TV Stick – £39.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (2nd Gen) – £89.98 , £44.98 – View deal

, Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote – £49.99 , £34.99 – View deal

, Fire TV Stick with (1st Gen) Alexa Voice Remote – £39.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote – £49.99 , £34.99 – View deal

What are the best Amazon TV Black Friday Deals?

You’ll find plenty of major brands, from LG to Toshiba, Samsung, Sony and Hisense discounted on the online retailer’s website.

If you’re looking for a Black Friday deal on a Smart LED TV you might want to check out the LG 55UK6200PLA 55-Inch with £300 off. It’s got lots of top-notch screen and audio specs plus it can actually think and respond to your questions. That’s either very cool or very freaky…

LG 55UK6200PLA 55-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview Play (2018 Model) – £749.99 , £449 – View deal

– , Toshiba 65U5863DB 65-Inch Smart 4K Ultra-HD HDR LED TV WiFi with Freeview Play – £799 , £599 – View deal

, Hisense – H43AE6100UK – Smart TV with Freeview Play – 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR – £329 , £279 – View deal

, Samsung 75NU7100 75-Inch Ultra HD Smart 4K TV – £2499.99 , £1399 – View deal

, Sony KD49XF7003 49 Inch 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play – £799 , £527 – View deal

What are the best Other Amazon Black Friday Deals?

Amazon Music Unlimited – 3 months for £0.99 – View deal

Audible – £3.99 for 4 months – View deal

for 4 months – Save up to 35% on Beats and B&O Headphones – View deal

on Beats and B&O Headphones Up to 35% Off Bang & Olufsen Speakers – View deal

Up to 25% off TVs from Toshiba, Philips, Hisense and more – View deal

Check the full list of deals here

Are there any lightning deals this year?

Indeed there are. Amazon is revealing tons of lightning deals every hour, allowing you to snap up a bargain. These “deals of the day’ come from across the Amazon catalogue and include home and garden, pets, food, kitchen, toys, fashion, beauty and much, much more. The deals have limited time periods on them, so you have to be fast to ensure you get what you want! See the latest daily deals here!

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content