Best Black Friday 2018 headphone deals UK available now

Black Friday 2018 is finally upon us – time to feast your eyes on some feasts for your ears with some of the best headphone deals available online for UK customers.

The first deals of the day are laid out below and it may well be your chance to nab that pricey set of noise-cancelling, Bluetooth or wireless headphones at a far more reasonable price…

Best Black Friday headphone deals from Amazon UK

Amazon has some staggering offers on the likes of Beats, Bose and Bang & Olufsen headphones this Black Friday, with drops of up to 50% off the original prices.

The best deal on offer today is the Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless on-ear set, which has been marked down by nearly £100, from £249.95 to £149.99…

Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – £249.95 , £149.99 – View deal

– , Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Around-Ear Noise Cancelling Wired Headphones for Apple Devices – £289.95 , £129.94 – View deal

, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones – £249 , £134.99 – View deal

, Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones – £150 , £79.99 – View deal

, House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Wireless – Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones – £69.99 , £29.99 – View deal

Best Black Friday headphone deals from Argos

Argos’ headphone offering is up there with the best, and there are price cuts across the board which will be music to the ears of bargain hunters.

You can nab a set of Skullcandy Venue over-ears, which boast an impressive 24 hours of battery life and 95% noise cancellation, for £99.99.

Skullcandy Venue Over – Ear Wireless Headphones – £149.99 , £99.99 – View deal

– , Marshall Major III On – Ear Bluetooth Headphones – £129.99 , £89.99 – View deal

, Motorola Escape 500 Over – Ear NC Wireless Headphones – £69.99 , £49.99 – View deal

, Urbanears Plattan 2 On – Ear Bluetooth Headphones – £69.99 , £49.99 – View deal

Best Black Friday headphone deals from Currys PC World

Currys PC World are giving customers a chance to nab some bluetooth headphones at significantly lowered prices this year – don’t sleep on it.

The best deal we could find was the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones in gold, which are going for a £50 discount from £229.99 to £179.99.

Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – Gold – £229.99 , £179.99 – View deal

– , JBL T460BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – £29.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, SONY WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones – £119.99 , £79.99 – View deal

Best Black Friday headphone deals from John Lewis

John Lewis are probably quite out of pocket after nabbing Elton John for their Christmas ad this year, but that hasn’t stopped them slashing prices on their headphones range.

By our estimation, the best deal today is on the retro-looking Master & Dynamic MH40s, which come with a mic and remote for Apple’s iOS. They’ve been brought down by £100 to £249.

Master & Dynamic MH40 Over-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote for iOS – £349 , £249 – View deal

– , Audio-Technica ATH-AR3BT Wireless Bluetooth NFC On-Ear Headphones – £99 , £79 – View deal

, B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones – £249 , £186.75 – View deal

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

