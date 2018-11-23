Now live Argos Black Friday UK deals 2018 – iPhones, smart TVs, Dysons

If you’ve had your eye on something in the Argos catalogue then you’d best get moving because the UK retailer’s Black Friday deals are now live.

Advertisement

Argos is among the major players in the UK, especially when it comes to tech like games consoles, televisions, tablets and phones.

They’ve got lots of offers across a whole range of products – here’s your rundown of the latest deals…

The Best Black Friday Deals from Argos

Hitachi 32” Hd Ready Tv – £199.99 , £179.99 – View deal

, Simba Hybrid Mattress 3Ft Single – £399 , £318.99 – View deal

, Lego City Capital Toy Town Construction Set – £119.99 , £69.99 – View deal

, Oculus Go 32Gb Vr Headset – £199.99 , £169.99 – View deal

, Sim-Free Apple Iphone 8 64Gb – Space Grey – £599 , £549 – View deal

, Garmin Vivosport Smart Activity Tracker – Slate – Small/Medium – £129.99 , £89.99 – View deal

Argos Black Friday TV Deals

PHILIPS 58″ 4K SMART UHD TV with HDR – £599 , £449 – View deal

, HITACHI 32” HD READY TV – £199.99 , £179.99 – View deal

Argos Black Friday Gaming Deals

Shadow Of Tomb Raider Ps4 Game – £47.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, Afterglow Prismatic Xbox One Controller – £24.99 , £14.99 – View deal

, Razer Wolverine Tournament Ed Xbox One Controller – £119.99 , £79.99 – View deal

, Oculus Go 32Gb Vr Headset – £199.99 , £169.99 – View deal

, Shadow Of Tomb Raider Xbox One Game – £47.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, Dragon Quest Xi Ps4 Game – £39.99 , £27.99 – View deal

Argos Black Friday Phone Deals

Black Friday mobile phone deals are plentiful across the internet, but what does Argos have to offer? Quite a lot.

If you’re searching for a SIM-free Black Friday phone deal you might want to check out the Motorola Moto G6 Play mobile phone in Gold. It’s got a massive battery that’s apparently been designed to last up to 32 hours.

Best Home Tech deals from Argos

Searching for Black Friday deals on appliances like fridges, coffee machines and vacuum cleaners? Argos might be a good port of call.

The Fridgemaster, for example, has 264-litre capacity (living up to its name) and can hold up to 14 bags of food shopping.

Fridgemaster MC55264A Fridge Freezer – £289.99 , £229.99 – View deal

– , Candy CSC9LF 9KG Sensor Dry Condenser Tumble Dryer – £219.99 , £199.99 – View deal

, Panasonic 800W NN-E47HW Standard 25L Microwave – £119.99 , £79.99 – View deal

, Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine – £49.99 , £34.99 – View deal

, Dyson Light Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner – £199.99 – View deal

Best Small Tech deals from Argos

If you’re searching for Black Friday deals on small tech (think electric toothbrushes, grooming kits – aka shavers – epilators and cameras) then you’ll find plenty of items on offer.

The Philips Series 7000 12-in-1 Grooming Kit is a one stop shop for all your body hair care needs, with 12 different attachments giving you the freedom to create different styles from head to toe, in or out of the shower.

Philips Series 7000 12-in-1 Grooming Kit MG7710 – £49.99 , £24.99 – View deal

– , Philips ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush & Airfloss Kit – £119.99 , £99.99 – View deal

, Braun Silk-Epil 3170 Epilator – £54.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, Hive View Indoor Smart Camera – £189 , £129 – View deal

, Binatone DC200 HD Dash Camera – £39.99 , £27.49 – View deal

, Vibe 1080p HD 16MP Action Camera and Accessory Kit – £49.99 , £24.99 – View deal



This page will be updated when new deals become available

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.