Who is playing choir leader Morag on EastEnders? 2point4 Children star Julia Hills joins the cast
The new arrival will get on the wrong side of some familiar faces
EastEnders welcomes a new face to the Square tonight in the form of larger-than-life choir leader Morag, who is set to ruffle some feathers as the festive season approaches. Morag will be seen attempting to lead Walford’s Christmas choir to victory in a local competition, but her bossy and boastful ways soon end up riling some local residents.
The character of Morag is played by Julia Hills, who is best known for playing man hungry Rona Harris in the BBC1 sitcom 2point4 Children, which originally ran for eight series between 1991 and 1999. The comedy, which charted the daily tribulations of the Porter clan, was watched by up to 14 million viewers in its heyday.
After 2point4 Children, Hills went on to feature as Holby administrator Caroline Joyner in Casualty, while fans of the BBC Radio 4 soap The Archers may recognise her voice from her years playing property lawyer and chair of Borchester Land Annabelle Schrivener.
Other screen credits include her role opposite Kevin McNally in BBC sitcom Dad (also penned by 2point4 Children writer Andrew Marshall), C4 sketch show Who Dares Wins and Outnumbered.
