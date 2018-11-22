Accessibility Links

Who is Dawn in Emmerdale? Ross Barton’s ex returns

A familiar face is back in the village

Emmerdale Dawn (Olivia Bromley)

Emmerdale has brought back the character of Ross Barton’s (Michael Parr) dodgy ex Dawn (Olivia Bromley) in a surprise reappearance on Thursday 22 November.

Dawn was revealed as the mystery intruder at Dale View, catching Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) off guard after she sneaked into the vacant property for some ‘quality time’ with boyfriend Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan). Alone in the house once Pete left, Rhona was disturbed by a noise and came face-to-face with the woman viewers know as is very bad news indeed…

When was Dawn last in Emmerdale?

Not seen since early October, drug-addicted prostitute Dawn was introduced back in April as part of the recently-departed Barton boy’s descent into substance abuse following his life-changing acid attack at the start of the year, and was an associate of dealer Simon McManus (Liam Ainsworth) who was responsible for unleashing the corrosive substance on Ross during the assault.

itvjh

Ross slept with dodgy Dawn when he thought his on/off romance with Rebecca White (Emily Head) was very much off, which didn’t help the couple’s rocky road to their eventual happy ending when the left for a new life in Liverpool a few weeks ago.

Dawn played a key role in Ross’s quest for revenge on Simon, as she was the one who revealed his whereabouts to the merciless mechanic leading to him tracking the dealer down and almost killing him. There was a hint of a troubled soul behind the tough exterior when Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) tried to help her, seeing echoes of her dead daughter Holly who died of a drug overdose.

itvjh

But Dawn rejected her kindness and fled the village having told Moira her nephew had gone after Simon – leading to a violent final showdown between the boys that saw Simon eventually apprehended for his crime.

What has brought Dawn back to the village after all these weeks?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

