Last Royal Mail post dates for Christmas
You're running out of time to send those Christmas cards!
A thoughtful Christmas card can make all the difference at this time of year. However, if you want to let your friends and loved ones know you are thinking of them, you are running out of time. The Royal Mail has issued its official recommendations for when to send your letters and parcels to ensure they arrive before Christmas, including first class, second class and special delivery within the UK and beyond. Don’t leave it too late!
Royal Mail Last Posting Dates 2018 – UK
Tuesday 18 December – Standard 2nd Class and Royal Mail Signed For 2nd Class
Thursday 20 December – Standard 1st Class, Royal Mail Signed For, 1st Class Royal Mail Tracked 48
Friday 21 December – Royal Mail Tracked 24
Saturday 22 December – Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed
International Standard, Tracking and Signature Services
Tuesday 4 December – Africa, Middle East
Friday 7 December – Asia, Cyprus, Far East, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)
Saturday 8 December – Caribbean, Central and South America
Monday 10 December – Australia, Greece, New Zealand
Friday 14 December – Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland, Canada, USA
Saturday 15 December – Finland, Sweden
Monday 17 December – Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland
Tuesday 18 December – Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg