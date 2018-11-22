Last Royal Mail post dates for Christmas

A thoughtful Christmas card can make all the difference at this time of year. However, if you want to let your friends and loved ones know you are thinking of them, you are running out of time. The Royal Mail has issued its official recommendations for when to send your letters and parcels to ensure they arrive before Christmas, including first class, second class and special delivery within the UK and beyond. Don’t leave it too late!

Royal Mail Last Posting Dates 2018 – UK

Tuesday 18 December – Standard 2nd Class and Royal Mail Signed For 2nd Class

Thursday 20 December – Standard 1st Class, Royal Mail Signed For, 1st Class Royal Mail Tracked 48

Friday 21 December – Royal Mail Tracked 24

Saturday 22 December – Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed

International Standard, Tracking and Signature Services

Tuesday 4 December – Africa, Middle East

Friday 7 December – Asia, Cyprus, Far East, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)

Saturday 8 December – Caribbean, Central and South America

Monday 10 December – Australia, Greece, New Zealand

Friday 14 December – Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland, Canada, USA

Saturday 15 December – Finland, Sweden

Monday 17 December – Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

Tuesday 18 December – Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg