Latest John Lewis Black Friday 2018 UK deals – TVs, Laptops and more
High-street giant John Lewis and Partners is making huge discounts in this year’s Black Friday sales
Black Friday 2018 is almost upon us, with the super savings sale set to take place on Friday 23rd November this year – however, as with an increasing number of retailers, John Lewis are going early with some of their deals, including smart TVs, laptops and Amazon Echo products…
Early Black Friday deals from John Lewis
This year, John Lewis is getting ahead of the curve by announcing early Black Friday deals. Offers on TVs, smart homes, speaker and headphones, computing and more are currently live so check out our top picks below or see the full list on the John Lewis website.
- Amazon Echo Spot Smart Speaker with 2.5″ Screen & Alexa Voice Recognition & Control – £119.99, £89.99 – View deal
- Lenovo IdeaPad 720 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB, 256GB SSD, AMD RX560, 15.6” Full HD – £949.95, £779.95 – View deal
- Sony Bravia OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 55″ – £2999, £2499 – View deal
- BT Whole Home Wi-Fi Range Extender, White, Pack of 2 – £149.99, £94.99 – View deal
- Sony Extra Bass Waterproof Bluetooth NFC Portable Speaker with LED Ring Lighting – £79.99, £59.99 – View deal
Best Home Tech deals from John Lewis
- Samsung RS68N8220S9 American Style Fridge Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 91cm Wide, Silver – £1599, £999 – View deal
- Samsung RB37J5230SL Freestanding Fridge-Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel – £799, £499 – View deal
- Bosch SMV40C30GB Fully Integrated Dishwasher – £349, £299 – View deal
- AEG HK654200FB Induction Hob, Black – £429, £280 – View deal
- De’Longhi ESAM2200 Venezia Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine, Silver – £469, £269 – View deal
- Nespresso Lattissima Touch Coffee Machine, Black – £279.99, £199.99 – View deal
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – £349 – View deal
- Miele Compact C2 Powerline Vacuum Cleaner, Blue – £220, £145 – View deal
Best Laptop and Tablet deals from John Lewis
- Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15”, PixelSense Display, GeForce GTX 1060, Silver – £2349, £2149 – View deal
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with Kid-Proof Case, Quad-core, Fire OS, Wi-Fi, 16GB, 7″, Yellow – £99.95, £59.95 – View deal
- Huawei MediaPad T3 10 Tablet, Android, Qualcomm MSM8917, 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, 9.6”, Grey – £129.99, £99.99 – View deal
- Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 13″, PixelSense Display, Silver – £1199, £1099 – View deal
- New Amazon Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa, Quad-core, Fire OS, 7″, Wi-Fi, 8GB, 7″, with Special Offers, Marine Blue – £49.95, £29.95 – View deal
- 2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB, Silver – £749, £699 – View deal
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5″ Tablet, Android, 32GB, 3GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Black – £289, £239 – View deal
Best Headphone deals from John Lewis
- Audio-Technica ATH-AR3BT Wireless Bluetooth NFC On-Ear Headphones – £99, £79 – View deal
- Master & Dynamic MH40 Over-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote for iOS – £349, £249 – View deal
- B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones – £249, £186.75 – View deal
Best Game Console deals from John Lewis
- Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con – £279 – View deal
- Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with DUALSHOCK 4 Controller, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle – £249.99 – View deal
- Microsoft Xbox One X Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller, Black and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Game Bundle – £449.95 – View deal
John Lewis deals by category
As well as the above deals, John Lewis have a host of regular offers on products in all areas…
How can I be sure to get the best deals from John Lewis on Black Friday?
By being early. Last year, John Lewis kicked off their sales online at midnight with record numbers of shoppers flocking to their website to grab a bargain.
Black Friday in 2016 was the biggest week for sales ever for John Lewis, with last year registering its biggest single hour of online trading.
The busiest online shopping period for John Lewis was between 7am and 8am, with many customers snapping up items on their phones – John Lewis recorded a record number of shoppers buying things on their mobiles last year.
This page will be updated when new deals become available…
