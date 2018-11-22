Latest John Lewis Black Friday 2018 UK deals – TVs, Laptops and more

Black Friday 2018 is almost upon us, with the super savings sale set to take place on Friday 23rd November this year – however, as with an increasing number of retailers, John Lewis are going early with some of their deals, including smart TVs, laptops and Amazon Echo products…

Early Black Friday deals from John Lewis

This year, John Lewis is getting ahead of the curve by announcing early Black Friday deals. Offers on TVs, smart homes, speaker and headphones, computing and more are currently live so check out our top picks below or see the full list on the John Lewis website.

Amazon Echo Spot Smart Speaker with 2.5″ Screen & Alexa Voice Recognition & Control – £119.99 , £89.99 – View deal

– , Lenovo IdeaPad 720 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB, 256GB SSD, AMD RX560, 15.6” Full HD – £949.95 , £779.95 – View deal

, Sony Bravia OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 55″ – £2999 , £2499 – View deal

, BT Whole Home Wi-Fi Range Extender, White, Pack of 2 – £149.99 , £94.99 – View deal

, Sony Extra Bass Waterproof Bluetooth NFC Portable Speaker with LED Ring Lighting – £79.99 , £59.99 – View deal

Best Home Tech deals from John Lewis

Best Laptop and Tablet deals from John Lewis

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15”, PixelSense Display, GeForce GTX 1060, Silver – £2349 , £2149 – View deal

– , Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with Kid-Proof Case, Quad-core, Fire OS, Wi-Fi, 16GB, 7″, Yellow – £99.95 , £59.95 – View deal

, Huawei MediaPad T3 10 Tablet, Android, Qualcomm MSM8917, 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, 9.6”, Grey – £129.99 , £99.99 – View deal

, Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 13″, PixelSense Display, Silver – £1199 , £1099 – View deal

, New Amazon Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa, Quad-core, Fire OS, 7″, Wi-Fi, 8GB, 7″, with Special Offers, Marine Blue – £49.95 , £29.95 – View deal

, 2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB, Silver – £749 , £699 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5″ Tablet, Android, 32GB, 3GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Black – £289 , £239 – View deal

Best Headphone deals from John Lewis

Audio-Technica ATH-AR3BT Wireless Bluetooth NFC On-Ear Headphones – £99 , £79 – View deal

– , Master & Dynamic MH40 Over-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote for iOS – £349 , £249 – View deal

, B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones – £249 , £186.75 – View deal

Best Game Console deals from John Lewis

Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con – £279 – View deal

– Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with DUALSHOCK 4 Controller, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle – £249.99 – View deal

Microsoft Xbox One X Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller, Black and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Game Bundle – £449.95 – View deal

John Lewis deals by category

As well as the above deals, John Lewis have a host of regular offers on products in all areas…

How can I be sure to get the best deals from John Lewis on Black Friday?

By being early. Last year, John Lewis kicked off their sales online at midnight with record numbers of shoppers flocking to their website to grab a bargain.

Black Friday in 2016 was the biggest week for sales ever for John Lewis, with last year registering its biggest single hour of online trading.

The busiest online shopping period for John Lewis was between 7am and 8am, with many customers snapping up items on their phones – John Lewis recorded a record number of shoppers buying things on their mobiles last year.

