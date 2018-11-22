Latest Black Friday TV deals 2018 UK – available now

Good news if you’re thinking about upgrading your TV: Black Friday is set to bring plenty of sales on screens – in fact, online retailers are already slashing prices. Check out the latest deals below…

Best Black Friday 4K Smart TV deals

Best Black Friday Curve TV deals

Samsung 49 Inch 49NU7500 Smart 4K UHD Curved TV with HDR – £549 – View deal

– Samsung 49 Inch 49NU7300 Smart 4K UHD Curved TV With HDR – £449 – View deal

Samsung UE55NU7500 Curved HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55″ with TVPlus/Freesat HD, Dynamic Crystal Colour & 360 Design, Ultra HD Certified – £671 , £651 – View deal

, Samsung UE65NU7500 Curved HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 65″ with TVPlus/Freesat HD, Dynamic Crystal Colour & 360 Design, Ultra HD Certified – £1039 , £949 – View deal

Best Black Friday Smart TV deals

Samsung The Frame (2018) Art Mode TV with No-Gap Wall Mount, 49″, Ultra HD Certified – £1499 , £1149 – View deal

– , Toshiba 24D3863DB 24-Inch HD Ready Smart TV – £199 – View deal

Sharp LC-32HI5332KF 32″ Smart LED TV – £269 , £169 – View deal

, LG 32LK6200PLA LED HDR Full HD 1080p Smart TV, 32″ with Freeview Play/Freesat HD – £299 , £249 – View deal

, LG 65 Inch 65UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD TV with HDR – £799 , £629 – View deal

