Best Black Friday tech and gadget deals 2018 UK – GoPros, drones, hoverboards and more

Is it finally time to buy that GoPro or drone you’ve had your eye on? We’ll be listing all the best Black Friday discounts on tech to help you make that decision…

Famous for their technology deals, both Black Friday (23rd November) and Cyber Monday (26th November) will see online retailers slashing prices and offering a wide range of tech gadgets for just a fraction of what they usually cost.

We’ll be adding new deals as we get them but here are some great early discounts to get you started…

Early Black Friday tech and gadget deals

Whether it’s for the techie in your life who pores over Apple watch and Smart Home deals, or whether you’re finally treating yourself to that nifty gadget you’ve been eyeing up, we’ve collated the very best deals.

For adventures and selfies alike, capture every moment with this waterproof GoPro, you can take it everywhere and shoot stunning videos — and with a £60 saving, why not?

What were the best Black Friday tech deals last year?

Last year, you could have nabbed a a Sony Bravia 43” Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV from Currys PC World for £599, a Zinc Smart X hoverboard from Argos for £199.99, or gotten 20% off Sony, Samsung, Motorola, Wileyfox and Nokia smartphones on Amazon. Let’s hope for similarly deep discounts again this year.

Which retailers are likely to be involved with laptop deals?

Expect to see Currys, PC World, John Lewis, eBay and many more joining the retail party.

The online retail giant Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

