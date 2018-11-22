Brilliant early Black Friday 2018 PlayStation 4 deals in the UK

Keen to get gaming on Sony’s latest console? Then you’re in luck – Black Friday is set to bring mega discounts on the PlayStation 4.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday will see online retailers slashing prices and offering deals on consoles and games packages

Here’s everything you need to know…

Best Black Friday PS4 Consoles

Xbox One X 1TB with PUBG (Digital Download) and Red Dead Redemption 2 (Disc) Bundle – £489 – View deal

PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 19 Bundle – £249 – View deal

PlayStation 4 500GB with Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle – £299 , £249 – View deal

, SONY PlayStation 4 500 GB with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle – £262.98 , £259.99 – View deal

, SONY Limited Edition Spider-Man PlayStation 1 TB & Marvel’s Spider-Man Bundle – £349.99 , £329.99 – View deal

, SONY PlayStation 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 & Twin Docking Station Bundle – 500 GB – £262.98 , £259.99 – View deal

, Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Console, 1TB, with DualShock 4 Controller, Jet Black & Marvel’s Spider-Man – £335.94 – View deal

Best Black Friday PS4 Games

God of War for Sony PlayStation – £46 , £25 – View deal

, Middle Earth: Shadow of War for PlayStation 4 – £23 , £16 – View deal

, Madden 2019 PS4 Game – £51.99 , £37.99 – View deal

, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary PS4 Game – £15.99 , £11.99 – View deal

, The Sims 4 PS4 Game – £17.99 – View deal

Marvel’s Spider-Man, PS4 – £48.95 , £34.95 – View deal

Best Black Friday PS4 Accessories

Sony PlayStation VR Starter Bundle V3 + Stand + Ping Pong VR – £209 – View deal

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership – Digital Download Code – £49 , £39 – View deal

, PSVR V2 with VR Worlds Mega Starter Bundle – £179.99 – View deal

Astro A20 Wireless Grey Blue PS4 Gaming Headset – £149.99 – View deal

Which retailers are likely to be involved with PS4 deals?

Expect to see Amazon, Currys, PC World, Argos, GAME, John Lewis and many more joining the retail party.

The online retail giant Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

