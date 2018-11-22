New early Black Friday laptop deals 2018 UK – available now

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you’ve come to the right place. This year, Black Friday falls on 23rd November, with Cyber Monday on 26th November. Discounts on portable computers will be arriving across the weekend but also in the run-up to the big day – and the good news is there are loads already available…

Whether it’s for work or for catching up on the latest box set, there’s a range of cut-price laptops for you to choose from. And remember to check back here regularly – we’ll be adding new deals as we get them…

Best Black Friday Laptop deals from Amazon UK

There’s a Black Friday bonanza for laptop hunters and — hold the press — this Lenovo IdeaPad currently has a saving of a whopping £160 on Amazon, and boats a 15.6-inch screen ahead of all those Christmassy movies you’ll be streaming next month (can we recommend you any?).

Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBRN 15.6-Inch HD Notebook – £529.99 , £369.99 – View deal

– , ASUS C202SA-GJ0027 11.6-inch Chromebook Ruggedised and Water Resistant Design with 180 degree Hinge – £199.99 , £129.99 – View deal

, HP 15-da0044na 15.6-Inch Full HD Laptop – £349.99 , £279.99 – View deal

, Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-Inch Tablet – £1252.82 , £899 – View deal

, Acer Aspire 7 A715-71G Gaming Notebook – £749.99 , £599.99 – View deal

Best Black Friday Laptop deals from AO

At AO, there’s a snazzy lightweight HP laptop. At just just 1.47kg and with a 10 hour battery life, it’s the perfect choice for those people who’re constantly on the go and who need a laptop that will take them from dawn to dusk.

HP 14-cm0013na 14″ Laptop – £599 , £399 – View deal

– , Asus TUF FX504GM 15.6″ Gaming Laptop Includes Bag & Mouse – £1299 , £999 – View deal

, HP Pavilion Power 15-cb004na 15.6″ Laptop – £799 , £649 – View deal

Best Black Friday Laptop deals from Argos

At Argos, the Lenovo IdeaPad is our top deal for savvy buyers, at 15.6 inch and with a saving of £130 — think of all the extra Christmas stocking fillers you could buy with that.

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 256GB Laptop – £579.99 , £449.99 – View deal

– , Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 15.6In Pentium 4GB 128GB Laptop & Bag – £349.99 , £279.99 – View deal

, HP 15.6 Inch i7 8GB 1TB 128GB FHD Laptop – £699.99 , £599.99 – View deal

Best Black Friday Laptop deals from Currys PC World

Curry’s PC World are offering a laptop for less than £100: a GEO Book laptop with a 11.6 inch screen and HD display that’s lightweight enough for you to carry it around all day.

GEO Book 1 11.6″ Intel® Celeron® Laptop – 32 GB eMMC – £159.99 , £99 – View deal

– , LENOVO Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 1 TB HDD – £519 , £279 – View deal

, HP Pavilion 14-ce0520sa 14″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 128 GB SSD – £599 , £399 – View deal

, GEO Flex 11.6″ Intel® Celeron® 2 in 1 – 32 GB eMMC – £219.99 , £159 – View deal

, APPLE MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) – £799 , £749 – View deal

, ACER Chromebook R 11 CB5-132T 2-in-1 – 32 GB eMMC – £279.99 , £209 – View deal

Best Black Friday Laptop deals from John Lewis

John Lewis are offering a £200 saving on the top-of-the-range Microsoft Surface Book 2, which boasts PixelSense Display, a whopping 13.5 inch screen and a 2-year guarantee with the retailer.

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.5”, PixelSense Display – £1499 , £1299 – View deal

– , 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13″ Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650 – £1649 , £1499 – View deal

, Lenovo IdeaPad 720 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB, 256GB SSD, AMD RX560, 15.6” Full HD – £949.95 , £779.95 – View deal

, HP Spectre 13-af004na Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3”, 4K Ultra HD – £1399.95 , £1129.95 – View deal

, Dell Inspiron 15-5570 Laptop, Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 16GB Intel Optane Memory, 15.6” Full HD – £599.95 , £479.95 – View deal

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

