Best Black Friday 2018 headphone deals – are you looking for the latest offers?

If you’ve been eyeing that pricey set of noise-cancelling headphones for a while now, you may well have a chance to nab them at a slightly less eye-watering price on Black Friday 2018.

It falls this year on Friday 23rd November but many retailers are going early with their deals – check them out below, and come back as we add more each day…

Best Black Friday Headphone deals from Amazon UK

Amazon has some staggering offers on the likes of Beats, Bose and Bang & Olufsen headphones this Black Friday, with drops of up to 50% of original price well within its wheelhouse.

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – £249.95 , £149.99 – View deal

, Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Around-Ear Noise Cancelling Wired Headphones for Apple Devices – £289.95 , £129.94 – View deal

, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones – £249 , £134.99 – View deal

, Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones – £150 , £79.99 – View deal

, House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Wireless – Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones – £69.99 , £29.99 – View deal

One way of ensuring you get the best deals with Amazon is to become an Amazon Prime member.

You can get a 30 day trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Headphone deals from Argos

Argos’ headphone offering is up there with the best, and there’s price cuts across the board which will be music to the ears of bargain hunters.

Skullcandy Venue Over – Ear Wireless Headphones – £149.99 , £99.99 – View deal

, Marshall Major III On – Ear Bluetooth Headphones – £129.99 , £89.99 – View deal

, Motorola Escape 500 Over – Ear NC Wireless Headphones – £69.99 , £49.99 – View deal

, Urbanears Plattan 2 On – Ear Bluetooth Headphones – £69.99 , £49.99 – View deal

Best Black Friday Headphone deals from Currys PC World

Currys PC World are giving customers a chance to nab some bluetooth headphones at significantly lowered prices this year – don’t sleep on it.

BEATS Solo 3 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – Gold – £229.99 , £179.99 – View deal

, JBL T460BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – £29.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, SONY WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones – £119.99 , £79.99 – View deal

Best Black Friday Headphone deals from John Lewis

John Lewis is probably quite out of pocket after splashing major cash on nabbing Elton John for their Christmas ad this year, but that hasn’t stopped them slashing prices on their headphone range this year.

Audio-Technica ATH-AR3BT Wireless Bluetooth NFC On-Ear Headphones – £99 , £79 – View deal

, Master & Dynamic MH40 Over-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote for iOS – £349 , £249 – View deal

, B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones – £249 , £186.75 – View deal

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

