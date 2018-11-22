Early Currys PC World Black Friday 2018 deals UK on TVs, PS4 and more
Want to grab some of the best new tech for dirt cheap? Look no further…
Black Friday – the biggest discount day of the year – falls on Friday 23rd November but tech retailers like Currys PC World aren’t waiting until then to start slashing their prices on a range of items including games consoles, smart home devices, headphones and TVs…
Early Black Friday deals from Currys PC World
This year, Currys PC World are getting ahead of the curve by announcing early Black Friday deals. Offers on TVs, washing machines, fridge freezers, games consoles and more are currently live so check out our top picks below or see the full list on Currys.co.uk.
- SONY PlayStation VR Starter Pack – £259.99, £169.99 – View deal
- DYSON V7 Motorhead Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner – £249 – View deal
- GOOGLE Home Mini – £49, £29 – View deal
- DYSON AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater – £399, £299 – View deal
- BOSE QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling Headphones – £299.99, £129.99 – View deal
- KITCHENAID Artisan 5KSM150PSBLT Stand Mixer – Café Latte – £549.99, £274 – View deal
- AMAZON Echo Dot (2018) – Charcoal – £49.99, £24.99 – View deal
Best TV deals from Currys PC World
- Sharp LC-32HI5332KF 32″ Smart LED TV – £269, £169 – View deal
- SAMSUNG UE50NU7020 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £599, £399 – View deal
- Samsung UE43NU7020 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £549, £349 – View deal
- Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – £2299, £1899 – View deal
- Toshiba 65U6863DB 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £779, £599 – View deal
Best Headphone deals from Currys PC World
- SONY WH-1000XM2 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones – Black – £329.99, £199.99 – View deal
- SONY WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones – Black – £149.99, £79.99 – View deal
- BOSE QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling iPhone Headphones – Black – £299.99, £129.99 – View deal
- BEATS Solo 3 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – Rose Gold – £229.99, £179.99 – View deal
- BEATS EP Headphones – Black – £74.99, £49.99 – View deal
Best Gaming deals from Currys PC World
- NINTENDO Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle – £321.98, £299 – View deal
- MICROSOFT Xbox One S, Fortnite Battle Royale, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle – £311.96, £259.99 – View deal
- SONY PlayStation 4 500 GB with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle – £262.98, £259.99 – View deal
- NVIDIA SHIELD 4K Media Streaming Device with Controller – 16 GB – £189.99, £149.99 – View deal
- MICROSOFT Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle – £296.97, £249.99 – View deal
Best laptop deals from Currys PC World
- GEO Book 1 11.6″ Intel® Celeron® Laptop – 32 GB eMMC – £159.99, £99 – View deal
- LENOVO Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 1 TB HDD – £519, £279 – View deal
- HP Pavilion 14-ce0520sa 14″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 128 GB SSD – £599, £399 – View deal
- GEO Flex 11.6″ Intel® Celeron® 2 in 1 – 32 GB eMMC – £219.99, £159 – View deal
- APPLE MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) – £799, £749 – View deal
- ACER Chromebook R 11 CB5-132T 2-in-1 – 32 GB eMMC – £279.99, £209 – View deal
How can I be sure to get the best deals from Currys PC World on Black Friday?
The tech giant has already put the wheels in motion ahead of the big day later this month, putting together a Black Friday ‘survival kit’ to help shoppers prepare.
In their Black Friday planner, Currys PC World advises its shoppers to get ready for the big day from 6am, and to keep checking websites every 20 minutes to see if any deals update.
They also advise the quietest time to shop online is 3am. 7am is reportedly their busiest period, with things dying down at around 3pm. According to the tech sellers, their website had an 500,000 visitors before 6am last year.
Currys PC World is offering free delivery on every product, or the ability to reserve online and collect in store.
They are also offering repair, support plans, set-up and installation thanks with their in-house tech team, Team Knowhow.
This page will be updated when new deals become available…
