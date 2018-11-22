Early Currys PC World Black Friday 2018 deals UK on TVs, PS4 and more

Black Friday – the biggest discount day of the year – falls on Friday 23rd November but tech retailers like Currys PC World aren’t waiting until then to start slashing their prices on a range of items including games consoles, smart home devices, headphones and TVs…

Early Black Friday deals from Currys PC World

This year, Currys PC World are getting ahead of the curve by announcing early Black Friday deals. Offers on TVs, washing machines, fridge freezers, games consoles and more are currently live so check out our top picks below or see the full list on Currys.co.uk.

Best TV deals from Currys PC World

Sharp LC-32HI5332KF 32″ Smart LED TV – £269 , £169 – View deal

– , SAMSUNG UE50NU7020 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £599 , £399 – View deal

, Samsung UE43NU7020 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £549 , £349 – View deal

, Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – £2299 , £1899 – View deal

, Toshiba 65U6863DB 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £779 , £599 – View deal

Best Headphone deals from Currys PC World

SONY WH-1000XM2 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones – Black – £329.99 , £199.99 – View deal

– , SONY WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones – Black – £149.99 , £79.99 – View deal

, BOSE QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling iPhone Headphones – Black – £299.99 , £129.99 – View deal

, BEATS Solo 3 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – Rose Gold – £229.99 , £179.99 – View deal

, BEATS EP Headphones – Black – £74.99 , £49.99 – View deal

Best Gaming deals from Currys PC World

NINTENDO Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle – £321.98 , £299 – View deal

– , MICROSOFT Xbox One S, Fortnite Battle Royale, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle – £311.96 , £259.99 – View deal

, SONY PlayStation 4 500 GB with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle – £262.98 , £259.99 – View deal

, NVIDIA SHIELD 4K Media Streaming Device with Controller – 16 GB – £189.99 , £149.99 – View deal

, MICROSOFT Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle – £296.97 , £249.99 – View deal

Best laptop deals from Currys PC World

GEO Book 1 11.6″ Intel® Celeron® Laptop – 32 GB eMMC – £159.99 , £99 – View deal

, LENOVO Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 1 TB HDD – £519 , £279 – View deal

, HP Pavilion 14-ce0520sa 14″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 128 GB SSD – £599 , £399 – View deal

, GEO Flex 11.6″ Intel® Celeron® 2 in 1 – 32 GB eMMC – £219.99 , £159 – View deal

, APPLE MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) – £799 , £749 – View deal

, ACER Chromebook R 11 CB5-132T 2-in-1 – 32 GB eMMC – £279.99 , £209 – View deal

How can I be sure to get the best deals from Currys PC World on Black Friday?

The tech giant has already put the wheels in motion ahead of the big day later this month, putting together a Black Friday ‘survival kit’ to help shoppers prepare.

In their Black Friday planner, Currys PC World advises its shoppers to get ready for the big day from 6am, and to keep checking websites every 20 minutes to see if any deals update.

They also advise the quietest time to shop online is 3am. 7am is reportedly their busiest period, with things dying down at around 3pm. According to the tech sellers, their website had an 500,000 visitors before 6am last year.

Currys PC World is offering free delivery on every product, or the ability to reserve online and collect in store.

They are also offering repair, support plans, set-up and installation thanks with their in-house tech team, Team Knowhow.

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

