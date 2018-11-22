Best Black Friday 2018 Nintendo Switch deals UK

A trip down Rainbow Road or to the Kingdom of Hyrule could be about to get a lot more affordable – as Black Friday is set to bring mega discounts on the Nintendo Switch.

Famous for their technology deals, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday will see online retailers slashing prices and offering deals on the much sought after games console ahead of Christmas – and there are plenty already live below…

Early Black Friday deals

With Black Friday just around the corner, there are already a host of good offers on Switch consoles and game bundles.

Which retailers are likely to be involved with Nintendo Switch deals?

Expect to see Amazon, GAME, eBay and many more joining the retail party.

The online retail giant Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

