Best Argos Black Friday UK deals of 2018 UK

Black Friday 2018 is just around the corner – 23rd November to be precise – with many major retailers offering huge discounts on a whole range of goods. Argos is among the major players in the UK, especially when it comes to tech like games consoles, televisions, tablets and phones.

And you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to take advantage – there are plenty of early deals already live…

Early Black Friday deals from Argos

This year, Argos is getting ahead of the curve by announcing early Black Friday deals. Offers on TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, fitness trackers and more are currently live so check out our top picks below or see the full list on Argos.co.uk.

Fitbit Blaze Smart Watch – £129.99 , £109.99 – View deal

– , Lenovo Ideapad 130s 11.6 Inch Celeron 4GB 32GB Laptop – £179.99 , £119.99 – View deal

, Beats by Dre Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones – £249.95 , £199.9 – View deal

, Google Home Mini – £49 , £29 – View deal

, Roku Express HD Streaming Stick – £24.99 , £19.99 – View deal

Best Home Tech deals from Argos

Fridgemaster MC55264A Fridge Freezer – £289.99 , £229.99 – View deal

– , Candy CSC9LF 9KG Sensor Dry Condenser Tumble Dryer – £219.99 , £199.99 – View deal

, Panasonic 800W NN-E47HW Standard 25L Microwave – £119.99 , £79.99 – View deal

, Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine – £49.99 , £34.99 – View deal

, Dyson Light Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner – £199.99 – View deal

Best Small Tech deals from Argos

Philips Series 7000 12-in-1 Grooming Kit MG7710 – £49.99 , £24.99 – View deal

– , Philips ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush & Airfloss Kit – £119.99 , £99.99 – View deal

, Braun Silk-Epil 3170 Epilator – £54.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, Hive View Indoor Smart Camera – £189 , £129 – View deal

, Binatone DC200 HD Dash Camera – £39.99 , £27.49 – View deal

, Vibe 1080p HD 16MP Action Camera and Accessory Kit – £49.99 , £24.99 – View deal

Best Mobile deals from Argos

SIM Free Motorola Moto G6 Play Mobile Phone – Gold – £149.95 , £129.95 – View deal

– , SIM Free Sony Xperia XA2 32GB Mobile Phone – Black – £249.95 , £199.95 – View deal

, SIM Free Sony Xperia XZ1 64GB Mobile Phone – Black – £180 , £219.95 – View deal

, SIM Free Motorola Moto G6 Play 32GB Mobile – Deep Indigo – £149.95 , £129.95 – View deal

, SIM Free Huawei Y7 16GB Mobile Phone – Black – £149.95 , £119.95 – View deal

How can I get the best deals from Argos on Black Friday?

Be early. Last year, Argos launched its Black Friday sales three hours before the stroke of midnight on Black Friday, with the website recording the busiest hour in its history between 9pm and 10pm the Thursday before.

On Black Friday last year, the quietest time to shop (online) at Argos was Friday morning between 3am-4am. Set your alarms, people.

This page will be updated when new deals become available

