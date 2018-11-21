Who plays Duncan Radfield on Coronation Street? All you need to know about actor Nicholas Gleaves

The trial of Sally Metcalfe commences on Coronation Street tonight and duplicitous Duncan Radfield is the first to take the stand. As can be seen by this new clip released by the ITV soap, the suave con artist wastes little time in painting himself as an innocent victim, who fell in love with Sally and was coerced into defrauding the council. But how will a beleaguered Sally cope with the lies being told about her?

Speaking recently, actress Sally Dynevor hinted that Duncan’s testimony just might sway the jury. When asked what Sally’s Christmas was going to be like, the Corrie star said to Inside Soap:

“I don’t think she’s going to have a happy Christmas. She thinks she’ll be at home, and it just breaks my heart to think that she might not be at home on Christmas Day. Prison food!”

Where have you seen actor Nicholas Gleaves before?

The actor who plays Duncan – Nicholas Gleaves – is a familiar face to fans of TV drama and was seen most recently playing Government chief whip Roger Penhaligon in BBC1’s political conspiracy thriller Bodyguard. Prior to this, he was best known for his role as DS Andy Roper in ITV’s Scott & Bailey, in which he featured for two series alongside wife Lesley Sharp. He also played Rick Powell in 14 episodes of Playing the Field, Ray Fairburn in six-part drama Conviction and James Whitaker in Survivors.

Gleaves has also made appearances in a wide-range of other TV dramas, including Cold Feet, Vera, Marvellous, Robin Hood, Waterloo Road and Foyle’s War.

Theatre credits include the lead role of Macbeth at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester and as Peter in On the Shore of the Wide World, first at the Royal Exchange and then later at the Royal National Theatre.

