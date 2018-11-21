I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2018 is coming very soon, and now the full line-up of celebrities heading into the jungle have been CONFIRMED.

From politicians to soap stars, anybody who’s anybody – and some who aren’t – have been linked to the reality show ahead of the 2018 series airing this November on ITV.

But now the first celebrities joining the ITV show have been revealed.

However, that doesn’t mean the gossip stops here: we could be seeing more celebs entering the jungle later in the series…

Check out all the confirmed I’m a Celeb 2018 contestants below, and read on to see who else was rumoured to appear this year.

I’m a Celebrity 2018 confirmed contestants:

Edmonds is a late entry into this year’s jungle camp – but he’s long been rumoured to be taking part.

The presenter of Swap Shop, Noel’s House Party and Deal or No Deal is the man responsible for Mr Blobby and will no doubt have plenty of weird and wonderful stories to entertain his fellow I’m a Celeb with.

But don’t pick up the phone for him too eagerly – Edmonds is threatening to retire from TV if he’s voted King of the Jungle. No deal to that, we say.

Captain Jack is back in business! The actor, best known for starring in Doctor Who and spin-off Torchwood, already knows that his legions of fans will “freak out” when they find out that he’s heading to the jungle.

Barrowman also says that he’s more than ready to take whatever the Bushtucker Trials throw at him: “OMG I want to do the trials for sure. I want people to vote for me. I want to keep myself busy.”

You heard the man…

The former X Factor star had long been rumoured to be in talks to join the jungle, and ITV finally confirmed her appearance after she was spotted touching down in Australia ahead of the new series.

Just in case you don’t remember, the singer finished second in the 2014 series of X Factor, losing out to Ben Heanow in the final.

Although grabbing a number 3 hit with Sax the following year, East has since parted ways with Syco Music. Could I’m A Celeb offer her a second break?

He’s best known for managing some of the best teams in football but Harry Redknapp has swapped the pitch for the leafy wilderness Down Under.

He hasn’t exactly been subtle about his appearance on the show however.

“I’m not allowed to say!” he told his hosts on talkSPORT radio in October 2018, responding to the question of whether he’d signed up to I’m a Celeb. “Anything could happen between now and then. I wouldn’t like to bet one way or the other…”

Redknapp – father to footballer and presenter son Jamie and uncle to Frank Lampard – is currently out of a job, after being sacked by Birmingham City in September 2017, but is under no illusion he’ll be king of the jungle. “I’m useless,” he told the Daily Mail back in 2013, adding that his wife Sandra “does everything. I can’t cook, I can’t make a coffee, I can’t do nothing.”

Aged 71, if you ask us it’s high time he learned to make a cuppa (even if it means lighting a fire on a jungle stove to do so…).

Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer plays Prince McQueen on the Channel 4 soap – but could he be the new king of the jungle?

Malique wouldn’t be the first Hollyoaks actor to join the show, following in the footsteps of Jamie Lomas, Stuart Manning and Jorgie Porter.

The DIY: SOS host has been confirmed as a contestant after being spotted in Brisbane airport wearing a jungle hat.

However, before he was confirmed by ITV, Knowles joked that he was only there to look at the wildlife. “I’m A Celebrity, is that on at the moment?” he told The Mirror unconvincingly.

Knowles has been presenting since the 1990s, fronting shows such as Real Rescues, Who Dares Wins and National Lottery quizzes such as Guesstimation.

Coronation Street star Sair Khan has joined a long history of soap stars camping out in the I’m a Celeb jungle. The actress has played Alya Nasir for nearly five years on the ITV soap, and has had plenty of co-stars to ask for advice when it comes to surviving in the celebrity jungle. Previous Coronation Street stars to grace I’m a Celebrity include Antony Cotton, Jenni McAlpine and Helen Flanagan.

She made her name on The Chase as one of the ITV daytime quiz’s most formidable Chasers – but could Anne Hegerty put her wealth of knowledge to use in the I’m a Celeb camp?

Known to fans as The Governess, Anne is no stranger to Australia, regularly appearing on their version of The Chase. But this trip is set to be a very different kettle of koalas…

Best known for her role as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the much-missed teen sitcom The Inbetweeners, 28-year-old Emily Atack hit the headlines recently after she was reportedly linked to Strictly Come Dancing contestant Sean(n) Walsh, days after pictures were published of him kissing professional partner Katya Jones.

The 28-year-old comedian has not ruled out finding romance in the jungle however, saying that she’s single. “Never say never,” she teased…

The former EastEnders actress has co-star Larry Lamb to thank for convincing her to take on I’m A Celeb. The actor was on the 2016 version of the show, and apparently told her he had the “best time ever”. OK then…

Rita played Roxy Mitchell in the BBC soap for ten years, before her character was killed off in 2017.

Fun fact: her uncle is Apprentice boss Lord Alan Sugar. Will he be tuning in? “I haven’t told my Uncle yet,” she said. “But I bet you he will watch it!”

The Vamps guitarist James McVey says he’s a massive I’m a Celebrity fan, having watched the show for the past 15 years. Now, he’s got to try it for himself…

The 25-year-old musician is even missing some gigs to be in the jungle, with his band heading out to South America while he takes time out in Oz. What will his fans think? “I think they will find it hilarious,” he says. “I’ve wanted to do this for years and now I am.”

