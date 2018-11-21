Latest Black Friday TV deals 2018 UK – available now

Good news if you’re thinking about upgrading your TV: Black Friday is set to bring plenty of sales on screens – in fact, online retailers are already slashing prices. Check out the latest deals below…

Best Black Friday TV deals from Amazon UK

The retail giant has launched a bunch of TV deals as part of their early Black Friday offers. Amazon Prime members can expect free delivery on a host of products. If you sign up to the 30-day free trial now you’ll have it for the busy holiday period with no obligation to continue after the trail.

Philips 43PUS6523/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – £380 , £299 – View deal

, Toshiba 24D3863DB 24-Inch HD Ready Smart TV – £199 , £149 – View deal

, Hisense H50AE6100UK 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV – £379 , £329 – View deal

, Panasonic TX-55FX550B 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV – £599.99 , £499 – View deal

, LG 50UK6500PLA 50-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV – £497.74 , £489 – View deal

Check out all of Amazon’s TV deals

Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

Best Black Friday TV deals from Argos

Samsung 49 Inch 49NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – £449 , £399 – View deal

, LG 49 Inch 49UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD 4K TV with HDR – £449 , £379 – View deal

, Hitachi 43 Inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR – £369.99 , £279.99 – View deal

, LG 65 Inch 65UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD TV with HDR – £799 , £629 – View deal

, Samsung 50 Inch UE50NU7020 Smart 4K HD TV with HDR – £499 , £399 – View deal

Best Black Friday TV deals from Currys PC World

Currys PC World currently have a handful of TV deals live. They range from the low-end Sharp smart TVs to the higher-end Sony Bravia products.

Sharp LC-32HI5332KF 32″ Smart LED TV – £269 , £169 – View deal

, SAMSUNG UE50NU7020 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £599 , £399 – View deal

, Samsung UE43NU7020 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £549 , £349 – View deal

, Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – £2299 , £1899 – View deal

, Toshiba 65U6863DB 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £779 , £599 – View deal

Check out all of Currys PC World’s TV Deals

Best Black Friday TV deals from AO.com

Amongst a host of early Black Friday deals, AO.com are offering discounts on a range of TVs from the likes of Samsung, Toshiba and Hisense. The following deals are live now.

Toshiba 43T6863DB 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £369 , £279 – View deal

, Samsung UE50NU7020 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £549 , £399 – View deal

, Samsung UE43NU7020 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £499 , £349 – View deal

, Toshiba 55T6863DB 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £469 , £379 – View deal

, Hisense H50AE6100UK 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £379 , £329 – View deal

Check out all of AO.com’s TV deals here

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

