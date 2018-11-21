Best Black Friday 2018 smartphone deals UK – Carphone Warehouse, Apple and more

In the market for a shiny new smartphone? Then step this way… Black Friday is set to bring mega discounts on Android phones and iPhones and we’re listing all the best deals here as we get them – and there are loads already available…

Advertisement

Best Black Friday smartphone deals from Amazon UK

Samsung Galaxy S9 (Dual Hybrid Sim) 64 GB 5.8 Inch Android 8.0 – £739 , £599 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Single SIM) 128 GB 6.2-Inch Android 8.0 – £869 , £769 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy S8 Single SIM 64GB 5.8-Inch Android UK Version Sim-Free Smartphone – £623.99 , £449 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Single SIM) 128 GB 6.4-Inch Android 8.1 – £899 , £799 – View deal

, Huawei P Smart (Dual SIM) 32GB Android 8.0 UK version SIM-Free Smartphone – £149.99 , £229.99 – View deal

, OnePlus 6 (Dual SIM) 64 GB Android 8.1 Oreo/Oxygen UK Version SIM-Free Smartphone – £469 , £399 – View deal

Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

Best Black Friday smartphone deals from Argos

SIM Free Motorola Moto G6 Play Mobile Phone – £149.95 , £129.95 – View deal

, SIM Free Alcatel U5 Mobile Phone – £69.95 , £49.95 – View deal

, SIM Free Sony Xperia XA2 32GB Mobile Phone – £249.95 , £199.95 – View deal

Best Black Friday smartphone deals from Currys PC World

MOTOROLA G6 Plus – 64 GB – £269 , £219 – View deal

, HUAWEI Mate 20 Lite – 64 GB – £379 , £299 – View deal

, APPLE iPhone X – 64 GB – £899 , £799 – View deal

, HONOR 9 Lite – 32 GB – £169 , £129 – View deal

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday 2018 will be on Friday 23rd November, with Cyber Monday on 26th November – but as you can see there are plenty of smartphone deals to be had already.

This page will be updated as new deals become available…

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content