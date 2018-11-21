Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2018 UK – available now

Black Friday 2018 is nearly upon us, with the retail discount day of the year falling on Friday 23rd November.

Shops and websites across the country will be slashing their prices in the run up to Black Friday, on the day itself and across the weekend… but what can we expect from one of the world’s biggest retailers, Amazon, here in the UK?

The first bit of good news is that Amazon are going very early with some of their initial deals, announcing great savings on many of their own devices such as Echos, Kindles and Fire TV Sticks. They’ve also started their daily lightning deals in the run up to Black Friday where you can get discounts on items such as Wi-Fi speakers, headphones and TVs.

How can I be sure to get the best deals from Amazon on Black Friday?

One way of ensuring you get the best deals with Amazon is to become an Amazon Prime member.

You can get a 30 day trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

Early Black Friday deals from Amazon

Although it’s not Black Friday quite yet, Amazon has already launched a large selection of deals including deep discounts on many of their electronics including tablets, streaming sticks, smart speaker and screens. See below for all the latest discounts and offers on the Echo, Fire TV and beyond…

What are the best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals?

What are the best Amazon Fire tablet and Kindle Black Friday Deals?

Fire 7 – £49.99 , £29.99 – View deal

, Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet – £99.99 , £59.99 – View deal

, All-New Kindle Paperwhite – £119.99 , £89.99 – View deal

, Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free – £149.99 , £99.99 – View deal

, Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa – £79.99 , £49.99 – View deal

What are the best Amazon Fire TV Black Friday Deals?

Fire TV Stick – £39.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (2nd Gen) – £89.98 , £44.98 – View deal

, Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote – £49.99 , £34.99 – View deal

, Fire TV Stick with (1st Gen) Alexa Voice Remote – £39.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote – £49.99 , £34.99 – View deal

What are the best Amazon TV Black Friday Deals?

LG 55UK6200PLA 55-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview Play (2018 Model) – £749.99 , £449 – View deal

, Toshiba 65U5863DB 65-Inch Smart 4K Ultra-HD HDR LED TV WiFi with Freeview Play – £799 , £599 – View deal

, Hisense – H43AE6100UK – Smart TV with Freeview Play – 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR – £329 , £279 – View deal

, Samsung 75NU7100 75-Inch Ultra HD Smart 4K TV – £2499.99 , £1399 – View deal

, Sony KD49XF7003 49 Inch 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play – £799 , £527 – View deal

What are the best Other Amazon Black Friday Deals?

Amazon Music Unlimited – 3 months for £0.99 – View deal

Audible – £3.99 for 4 months – View deal

for 4 months – Save up to 35% on Beats and B&O Headphones – View deal

Up to 35% Off Bang & Olufsen Speakers – View deal

Up to 25% off TVs from Toshiba, Philips, Hisense and more – View deal

Check the full list of deals here

Are there any lightning deals this year?

Indeed there are. Amazon is revealing tons of lightning deals everyday, allowing you to snap up a bargain before the big day itself. These “deals of the day’ come from across the Amazon catalogue and include home and garden, pets, food, kitchen, toys, fashion, beauty and much, much more. The deals have limited time periods on them, so you have to be fast to ensure you get what you want! See the latest daily deals here!

