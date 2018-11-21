GAME Black Friday 2018 latest UK deals – PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Got your heart set on a games console this Christmas? You may want to keep an eye on our deals from GAME in and around Friday 23rd November. The retailer will be slashing its prices in the run up to Black Friday, on the day itself, across the weekend and into Cyber Monday and there are even some deals live right now – including PS4 with Read Dead Redemption 2!

Early Black Friday deals

500GB PS4 with Red Dead Redemption 2 + Doom + NOW TV – £269.98 , £249.99 – View deal

, 1TB Xbox One with Fortnite and Dishonoured Death of the Outside + NOW TV – £269.98 , £249.99 – View deal

, The Crew 2, Xbox One/ PS4 – £49.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, The Strange Brigade, Xbox One/ PS4 – £39.99 , £29.99 – View deal

What predictions do you have for further deals and discounts from GAME on Black Friday 2018?

Last year there were major price drops on all three major consoles – Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. The Switch was available in a bundle with Mario Odyssey & Rabbids Kingdom Battle for £289.99 (a saving of £39.99), the Playstation 4 was up for grabs with 3 games and NOW TV for an amazing £199.99 (down £95), and the Xbox One S (500GB) could be snapped up with NOW TV for £169.99 (down £70).

