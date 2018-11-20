New John Lewis Black Friday 2018 deals

Black Friday 2018 is almost upon us, with the super savings sale set to be taking place on Friday, 23rd November this year. The latest John Lewis deals have been added to the bottom of this page!

Now as commonplace in Britain as it is amongst our American cousins, Black Friday is set to hit several high street stores, who will be offering major discounts on their goods ahead of the Christmas shopping spree.

What will be on offer at John Lewis? Here’s all you need to know.

Will John Lewis take part in Black Friday 2018?

Yes. Joining in with the rest of the high street, John Lewis will be slashing prices across every department to allow their customers to pick up a bargain.

Does John Lewis have any Black Friday deals live now?

Alongside other retailers like Amazon and AO.com, John Lewis has officially launched their Black Friday event. This will run from 19-26 November.

They also have a host of regular offers on products in the following categories:

Early Black Friday deals from John Lewis

This year, John Lewis is getting ahead of the curve by announcing early Black Friday deals. Offers on TVs, smart homes, speaker and headphones, computing and more are currently live so check out our top picks below or see the full list on the John Lewis website.

Amazon Echo Spot Smart Speaker with 2.5″ Screen & Alexa Voice Recognition & Control – £119.99 , £89.99 – View deal

, Lenovo IdeaPad 720 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB, 256GB SSD, AMD RX560, 15.6” Full HD – £949.95 , £779.95 – View deal

, Sony Bravia OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 55″ – £2999 , £2499 – View deal

, BT Whole Home Wi-Fi Range Extender, White, Pack of 2 – £149.99 , £94.99 – View deal

, Sony Extra Bass Waterproof Bluetooth NFC Portable Speaker with LED Ring Lighting – £79.99 , £59.99 – View deal

How can I be sure to get the best deals from John Lewis on Black Friday?

By being early. Last year, John Lewis kicked off their sales online at midnight with record numbers of shoppers flocking to their website to grab a bargain.

Black Friday in 2016 was the biggest week for sales ever for John Lewis, with last year registering its biggest single hour of online trading.

The busiest online shopping period for John Lewis was between 7am and 8am, with many customers snapping up items on their phones – John Lewis recorded a record number of shoppers buying things on their mobiles last year.

What are our predictions for deals and discounts from John Lewis on Black Friday 2018?

If you’re looking to pick up high-end make-up for low-end prices, John Lewis is your go-to store, with the site recording a 28% increase in beauty product purchases.

Consoles, large electrical appliances and laptops are expected to be reduced in the sales, with top brands such as Apple, Samsung and Sony at dirt cheap prices.

Designer brands and accessories are also going to be flying off the rails as John Lewis will likely reduce their fashion, including popular brands like Jaeger, Warehouse and Somerset.

Last year, John Lewis slashed 50% off the price of their furniture, from beds and sofa to lighting, so the sales are perfect if you’re planning on decorating.

John Lewis’s “Never Knowingly Undersold” commitment will see the department store giant checking and responding to competitors’ promotions and prices and lowering their prices online.

While the prices may not be the same as in store, John Lewis promises it will honour the price on their website if it is cheaper than in store.

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

