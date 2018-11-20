Is Dylan dead in new Casualty trailer?

Casualty fans were left fretting about the fate of show stalwart Dr Dylan Keogh (William Beck) at the climax of last Saturday’s episode after he and Ciara Cassidy (Belinda Stewart-Wilson) were involved in a head-on collision. And now, the BBC1 medical drama has revealed what happens in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

In this sneak-peek look at Saturday’s episode, the abusive Joel – who had been pursuing Dylan and Ciara at the time of the smash-up – can be seen yelling at Ciara. But she is obviously more concerned about the fate of Dylan, who is unresponsive. Might Dylan not have made it through the ordeal?

Next Time: Episode 14 | BBC Casualty This Saturday on #Casualty! 🚑Is it too late for Dylan?! 💔 Posted by BBC Casualty on Monday, November 19, 2018

Well, thankfully, it looks as though Dylan will be OK, with new plotline details released today revealing that the ED medic will regain consciousness and decide to help those injured at the scene, despite Ciara being desperate to leave. After Dylan gets passers-by to ring for an ambulance, he even tends to Joel, whose life-threatening injuries require immediate attention.

Meanwhile, back at the hospital, new recruit Marty helps Jade treat a patient who’s downed a bottle of wine after being abandoned by his date, while Iain has a disturbing flashback to Mia at the site of the crash.

