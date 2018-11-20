Coronation Street reveals first look at Nicola Thorp’s January 2019 return

Actress Nicola Thorp has posted a video from the set of Coronation Street, confirming that she’s back filming on the ITV soap ahead of her on-screen return in January 2019.

Taking to Twitter, Thorp – who is set to reprise the role of Pat Phelan’s daughter Nicola Rubinstein – can be seeing saying:

“It’s my first day back on the set of Corrie. I’m so excited to be back. I’ve missed you all. It’s been a long time now since Phelan’s reign of terror. I hope you’re all looking forward to what Nicola is going to get up to when she’s back on screens in January”

Nicola has not been seen on screen in June when she exited for a new life in Bristol with baby son Zack.

Corrie confirmed last week that Thorp will be back on screen in January, but not everyone will be pleased to see her character.

Zack was the product of a one-night stand with Gary Windass (Mikey North), who cheated on girlfriend Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) with the youth worker, and the indiscretion almost wrecked the builder’s relationship.

At the point Nicola and Zack departed Weatherfield the tension had dissipated, Sarah had forgiven Gary and they were learning to make their arrangement work. But when viewers see Nicola again it will cause problems for Gary and Sarah as she re-enters their lives…

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.