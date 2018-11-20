Charity and Vanessa make a HUGE decision about their future in Emmerdale

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is put through the wringer next week about her parenting skills, and ends up taking stock of her life and making a surprise proposal about the future to girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick).

Looking after young son Moses and Vanessa’s little boy Johnny, Charity reckons a spot of face painting would be fun – but is mortified when she realises she has accidentally used permanent paint!

Roping in cousin Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) to help sort it, the pair are perplexed when both kids vanish from the Woolpack back room. Frantically searching the bar, Charity can’t believe it when the mischievous boys then manage to lock themselves in the cellar.

Vanessa arrives home just as Charity is trying to force the door open, and breathes a sigh of relief when Marlon appears with the unharmed kiddies. The vexed vet laughs to hear about the day’s antics and makes light of her girlfriend’s dubious parenting skills, but Charity is genuinely hurt to be labelled a bad mother.

Are Charity and Vanessa getting married at Christmas?

Not realising she’d take such offence, Vanessa is quick to boost her other half’s self-esteem by reminding her of her old mistakes, and that everyone gets it wrong sometimes.

Feeling closer than ever to Vanessa by her affirmation, Charity is swept up in the moment and suggests the pair move into together – excited Vanessa agrees and the girls make plans to start looking for a place together.

After the traumatic year she’s had, being forced to face her sexual assault at the hands of a corrupt cop while she was a homeless teenage prostitute that resulted in a son she thought had died, Charity’s unexpected romance with Vanessa has kept her sane.

The couple have become fan favourites much like Robron before them – as they pledge their commitment to each other, could Emmerdale be hinting that Vanity could be the ones to tie the knot in the much-mooted Christmas wedding?

