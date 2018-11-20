Best Black Friday tablet deals 2018 UK

Looking for a shiny new tablet? Good news – Black Friday is set to bring plenty of discounts on top devices, and you’ve come to the right place to find the best bargains…

Famous for their technology deals, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday will see online retailers slashing prices and offering a wide range of tablets for just a fraction of what they originally cost.

The good news is that some retailers have announced tablet deals as part of their early Black Friday offers.

Amazon Black Friday tablet deals

Fire 7 – £49.99 , £29.99 – View deal

, Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet – 16GB – £99.99 , £59.99 – View deal

, All-New Kindle Paperwhite – £119.99 , £89.99 – View deal

Currys PC World Black Friday tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ Bundle – £278.98 , £149 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7″ – 8 GB – £139.99 , £99.99 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5″ – 32 GB – £289.99 , £239.99 – View deal

, APPLE iPad mini 4 – 128 GB – £399 , £299 – View deal

, AMAZON Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet – 16GB – £99.99 , £59.99 – View deal

Argos Black Friday tablet deals

Samsung Tab A 10.1 Inch 32GB with 128GB SD Card – £229 , £189 – View deal

, Samsung Tab A 10.1 Inch 32GB – £199 , £159 – View deal

, Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus 10 Inch – £299.99 , £249.99 – View deal

, Acer Iconia One 10 Inch 32GB – £179.99 , £129.99 – View deal

, Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite 10 Inch – £239.99 , £199.99 – View deal

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday 2018 will be on Friday 23rd November, with Cyber Monday on 26th November.

What were the best Black Friday tablet deals last year?

Last year, customers made great savings on the latest Kindles, iPads and kids’ tablets. For instance, Apple slashed £50 off the price of its iPad Pro and Amazon £30 off their Kindle Paperwhite.

Which retailers are likely to be involved with tablet deals?

Expect to see Amazon, Apple, Currys PC World, Argos, Tesco, GAME and John Lewis and many more joining the retail party.

Online giant Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

Latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend tablet deals

