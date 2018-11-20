Latest Black Friday laptop deals 2018 UK – HP, Dell and more

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll be listing all the best Black Friday discounts on portable computers here…

Famous for their technology deals, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday will see online retailers slashing prices and offering a wide range of laptops for just a fraction of what they usually cost.

Sounds good, doesn’t it? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday 2018 will be on Friday 23rd November, followed by Cyber Monday on 26th November.

Best Black Friday Laptop deals from Amazon UK

Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBRN 15.6-Inch HD Notebook – £529.99 , £369.99 – View deal

, ASUS C202SA-GJ0027 11.6-inch Chromebook Ruggedised and Water Resistant Design with 180 degree Hinge – £199.99 , £129.99 – View deal

, HP 15-da0044na 15.6-Inch Full HD Laptop – £349.99 , £279.99 – View deal

, Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-Inch Tablet – £1252.82 , £899 – View deal

, Acer Aspire 7 A715-71G Gaming Notebook – £749.99 , £599.99 – View deal

Best Black Friday Laptop deals from AO

HP 14-cm0013na 14″ Laptop – £599 , £399 – View deal

, Asus TUF FX504GM 15.6″ Gaming Laptop Includes Bag & Mouse – £1299 , £999 – View deal

, HP Pavilion Power 15-cb004na 15.6″ Laptop – £799 , £649 – View deal

Best Black Friday Laptop deals from Argos

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 256GB Laptop – £579.99 , £449.99 – View deal

, Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 15.6In Pentium 4GB 128GB Laptop & Bag – £349.99 , £279.99 – View deal

, HP 15.6 Inch i7 8GB 1TB 128GB FHD Laptop – £699.99 , £599.99 – View deal

Best Black Friday Laptop deals from Currys PC World

GEO Book 1 11.6″ Intel® Celeron® Laptop – 32 GB eMMC – £159.99 , £99 – View deal

, LENOVO Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 1 TB HDD – £519 , £279 – View deal

, HP Pavilion 14-ce0520sa 14″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 128 GB SSD – £599 , £399 – View deal

, GEO Flex 11.6″ Intel® Celeron® 2 in 1 – 32 GB eMMC – £219.99 , £159 – View deal

, APPLE MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) – £799 , £749 – View deal

, ACER Chromebook R 11 CB5-132T 2-in-1 – 32 GB eMMC – £279.99 , £209 – View deal

Best Black Friday Laptop deals from John Lewis

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.5”, PixelSense Display – £1499 , £1299 – View deal

, 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13″ Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650 – £1649 , £1499 – View deal

, Lenovo IdeaPad 720 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB, 256GB SSD, AMD RX560, 15.6” Full HD – £949.95 , £779.95 – View deal

, HP Spectre 13-af004na Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3”, 4K Ultra HD – £1399.95 , £1129.95 – View deal

, Dell Inspiron 15-5570 Laptop, Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 16GB Intel Optane Memory, 15.6” Full HD – £599.95 , £479.95 – View deal

What were the best Black Friday laptop deals last year?

Last year, customers could save hundreds on laptops. For instance, eBay slashed £200 off the price of the LENOVO IdeaPad 320 14IKBN 14″ Laptop and John Lewis £350 off their HP Pavillion Gamer 17’’ Core i7 8GB ITB Laptop.

Which retailers are likely to be involved with laptop deals?

Expect to see Currys, PC World, John Lewis, eBay and many more joining the retail party.

The online retail giant Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

Latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend laptop deals

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

