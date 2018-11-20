Amazon Black Friday deals 2018 UK – how to get the best offers and when does it start?

Black Friday 2018 is nearly upon us, with the retail discount day of the year falling on Friday 23rd November.

Shops and websites across the country will be slashing their prices in the run up to Black Friday, on the day itself and across the weekend… but what can we expect from one of the world’s biggest retailers, Amazon, here in the UK?

The first bit of good news is that Amazon are going very early with some of their initial deals, announcing great savings on many of their own devices such as Echos, Kindles and Fire TV Sticks. They’ve also started their daily deals in the run up to Black Friday where you can get discounts on items such as Wi-Fi speakers, headphones and TVs.

We’ll be updating this page as new deals become available so be sure to check back…

How can I be sure to get the best deals from Amazon on Black Friday?

We’ll be updating this page with the best deals as we get them, but one way of ensuring you get the best deals with Amazon is to become an Amazon Prime member.

You can get a 30 day trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

Are there an deals available right now?

Yes! Although it’s not Black Friday quite yet, Amazon has already launched a large selection of deals including deep discounts on many of their electronics including tablets, streaming sticks, smart speaker and screens. See below for all the latest discounts and offers on the Echo, Fire TV and beyond…

Are there any lightning deals this year?

Indeed there are. Amazon is revealing tons of lightning deals everyday, allowing you to snap up a bargain before the big day itself. These “deals of the day’ come from across the Amazon catalogue and include home and garden, pets, food, kitchen, toys, fashion, beauty and much, much more. The deals have limited time periods on them, so you have to be fast to ensure you get what you want! See the latest daily deals here!

What are the best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals?

What are the best Amazon Fire tablet and Kindle Black Friday Deals?

Fire 7 – £49.99 , £29.99 – View deal

, – Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet – £99.99 , £59.99 – View deal

, – All-New Kindle Paperwhite – £119.99 , £89.99 – View deal

What are the best Amazon Fire TV Black Friday Deals?

Fire TV Stick – £39.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, – Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (2nd Gen) – £89.98 , £44.98 – View deal

What are the best Other Amazon Black Friday Deals?

Amazon Music Unlimited – 3 months for £0.99 – View deal

Audible – £3.99 for 4 months – View deal

for 4 months – Save up to 35% on Beats and B&O Headphones – View deal

Up to 35% Off Bang & Olufsen Speakers – View deal

Up to 25% off TVs from Toshiba, Philips, Hisense and more – View deal

Check the full list of deals here

