Best Samsung Black Friday 2018 deals UK

Phones, TVs, smartwatches or tablets: if you’re going for a new one this Black Friday then you’re probably wondering what Samsung can offer.

Fortunately, the technology brand will have a range of products at a discounted prices across a variety of retailers. We’ll be adding the latest deals as we get them but there are already plenty available right now…

Best Black Friday Samsung deals from Amazon UK

Samsung UE40NU7120 40-Inch 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR Smart TV – £529.99 , £361 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy S8 (SM-G950F) 64GB SIM-Free Smartphone – £609 , £368.5 – View deal

, Samsung LU28E570DS/EN 28-Inch LED 4K Monitor – £299.99 , £234.99 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 Inch Tablet – £599 , £489 – View deal

Best Black Friday Samsung deals from AO

Samsung BRB260134WW Integrated 70/30 Frost Free Fridge Freezer with Fixed Door Fixing Kit – £729 , £599 – View deal

, Samsung UE50NU7020 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR – £549 , £399 – View deal

, Samsung Prezio Dual Cook BQ2Q7G078 Built In Electric Single Oven – £499 , £449 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Smartphone – £799 – View deal

Best Black Friday Samsung deals from Argos

Samsung 55 Inch 55NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – £539 – View deal

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smart Watch – £299.95 , £199 – View deal

, Samsung 40 Inch 40NU7120 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR – £369 – View deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 Inch Tablet – £599 , £549 – View deal

Best Black Friday Samsung deals from Currys PC World

SAMSUNG Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar – £699.99 , £299 – View deal

, SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ Tablet, LiveSafe Premium 2019 & Folio Case Bundle – £278.98 , £149 – View deal

, SAMSUNG T32E390SX Smart 32″ LED TV – £349.99 , £249 – View deal

, SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch – Rose Gold, 42 mm – £279.99 – View deal

SAMSUNG RB31FDRNDSA/EU 70/30 Fridge Freezer – Silver – £549.99 , £349 – View deal

, SAMSUNG 43″ Customisable Frame Bezel – £169 – View deal

Best Black Friday Samsung deals from John Lewis

Samsung RB37J5230SL Freestanding Fridge-Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide – £799 , £499 – View deal

, Samsung RS68N8220S9 American Style Fridge Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 91cm Wide – £1599 , £999 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Tablet with S Pen, Android, 64GB, 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi, 10.5″ – £599 , £549 – View deal

, Samsung The Frame (2018) Art Mode TV with No-Gap Wall Mount, 43″, Ultra HD Certified – £1199 , £999 – View deal

Watch this space for the latest updates, coming soon…

