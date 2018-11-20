Best Black Friday 2018 games console deals – PS4, Xbox and more
Where to nab that Nintendo Switch, PS4 or XBox One on 23rd November
Eagerly awaiting a hefty price drop on that Nintendo Switch so you can win back your Mario Kart crown? You’ve come to the right place.
Black Friday 2018 is nearly upon us – this year falling on Friday 23rd November. Shops and websites across the country will be slashing prices on many major games consoles, on the day itself and across the weekend…
Best Black Friday Game Console deals from AO
- PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 19 Bundle – £249 – View deal
- PlayStation 4 500GB with Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle – £299, £249 – View deal
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB with Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle – £399, £349 – View deal
Best Black Friday Game Console deals from Argos
- Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition & Battlefield V Bundle – £449.99 – View deal
- SEGA Mega Drive Flashback with 85 Games – £79.99, £49.99 – View deal
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers – £249.99 – View deal
Best Black Friday Game Console deals from Currys PC World
- NINTENDO Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle – £22.98, £299 – View deal
- SONY PlayStation 4 500 GB with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle – £262.98, £259.99 – View deal
- SONY PlayStation 4 with FIFA 19 & Dual Wireless Controllers – £279.99 – View deal
Best Black Friday Game Console deals from John Lewis
- Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con – £279 – View deal
- Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with DUALSHOCK 4 Controller, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle – £249.99 – View deal
- Microsoft Xbox One X Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller, Black and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Game Bundle – £449.95 – View deal
How can I be sure to get the game console deals on Black Friday?
We’ll be updating this page with the best deals from all the major online retailers as we get them, but one way of ensuring you get the best deals with Amazon, one of the best spots for Black Friday deals here in the UK, is to become an Amazon Prime member.
You can get a 30 day trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.
What predictions do you have for deals and discounts on game consoles on Black Friday 2018?
Last year, Amazon was flogging a 500GB Xbox One S with Shadow of War and Star Wars Battlefront for £199.99, a reduction of £53.85, while you could nab a PS4 Pro Black with FIFA 18 bundle for £299. And we wager there’ll be even better markdowns this year…
This page will be updated when new deals become available…
