Early Currys PC World Black Friday 2018 deals UK

We’re weeks away from the retail discount day of the year, with Black Friday hitting the UK this year on Friday 23rd November 2018.

Once again, stores are promising to slash prices, but what deals are Currys PC World expected to offer? Here’s all you need to know.

Early Black Friday deals from Currys PC World

This year, Currys PC World are getting ahead of the curve by announcing early Black Friday deals. Offers on TVs, washing machines, fridge freezers, games consoles and more are currently live so check out our top picks below or see the full list on Currys.co.uk.

SONY PlayStation VR Starter Pack – £259.99 , £169.99 – View deal

, DYSON V7 Motorhead Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner – £249 – View deal

GOOGLE Home Mini – £49 , £29 – View deal

, DYSON AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater – £399 , £299 – View deal

, BOSE QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling Headphones – £299.99 , £129.99 – View deal

Best TV deals from Currys PC World

Sharp LC-32HI5332KF 32″ Smart LED TV – £269 , £169 – View deal

, SAMSUNG UE50NU7020 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £599 , £399 – View deal

, Samsung UE43NU7020 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £549 , £349 – View deal

, Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – £2299 , £1899 – View deal

, Toshiba 65U6863DB 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £779 , £599 – View deal

How can I be sure to get the best deals from Currys PC World on Black Friday?

The tech giant has already put the wheels in motion ahead of the big day later this month, putting together a Black Friday ‘survival kit’ to help shoppers prepare.

In their Black Friday planner, Currys PC World advises its shoppers to get ready for the big day from 6am, and to keep checking websites every 20 minutes to see if any deals update.

They also advise the quietest time to shop online is 3am. 7am is reportedly their busiest period, with things dying down at around 3pm. According to the tech sellers, their website had an 500,000 visitors before 6am last year.

What are our predictions for deals and discounts from Currys PC World on Black Friday 2018?

Big ticket items including TVs, laptops and tablets are all expected to be reduced during Black Friday 2018.

Last year Currys PC World reduced the price of their Samsung 4K TVs by up to £700, knocked £200 off selected HP laptops, and tablets for as little as £29.99.

Consoles are also hot favourites to be bought on Black Friday, with the powerful Xbox One X and the PS4 Pro look set to be discounted along with the multi-purpose Nintendo Switch.

Household appliances are also up for grabs, with Currys PC World reportedly selling enough kettles to make over 25,000 cups of tea.

Currys PC World is offering free delivery on every product, or the ability to reserve online and collect in store.

They are also offering repair, support plans, set-up and installation thanks with their in-house tech team, Team Knowhow.

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

