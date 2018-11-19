Ray Quinn joins Hollyoaks cast as dangerous newcomer Jonny

Hollyoaks has confirmed Ray Quinn is joining the cast this winter as a complex new character called Jonny, set to befriend Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and join his hate campaign against the Maalik family who he blames for the death of his sister Tegan Lomax (Jess Ellis).

Multi-talented Quinn shot to fame in Hollyoaks’ now-defunct sister soap Brookside back in 2000 aged 12 as troubled schoolboy Anthony Murray, who was involved in a controversial bullying storyline that saw the character face a murder trial after being accused of killing his tormentor.

When did Ray Quinn win The X Factor?

In 2006 he was the runner-up in the third series of ITV talent show juggernaut The X Factor – losing to Leona Lewis – and repositioned himself as a song and dance man. Winning series four of Dancing On Ice in 2009 also boosted his career and led to numerous TV and musical theatre credits, including another talent show victory in 2015 with Get Your Act Together.

Who is Ray Quinn playing in Hollyoaks?

The mysterious Jonny befriends a broken Ste, who is at rock bottom after losing Tegan in the recent spectacular storm week, and blames Dr Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) for her death as she performed emergency surgery on her before the emergency services got to the scene. Unable to cope with his grief and mistakenly convinced the surgery led to Tegan’s demise, Ste will continue to project his anger at Misbah and the rest of her family – with new friend Jonny at his side.

Speaking about his new role, Quinn said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Hollyoaks and returning back to Lime Pictures where Brookside was also made which is like family to me, it’s fantastic walking back into the building after 20 years.

“All of the cast I’ve met so far have been incredible, and it’s great to be working with Kieron as well who is extremely talented. Jonny is a complex character, there will definitely be challenging storylines but I’m excited.”

Quinn’s casting was announced as part of Hollyoaks’ winter trailer which launched today, teasing storylines set to play out over the coming months.