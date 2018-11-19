Hollyoaks reveals HUGE spoilers in winter 2018 trailer

Hollyoaks has released a new trailer teasing the biggest storylines set to unfold over the winter months as Christmas looms and 2018 draws to a close.

Among the plots hotting up as the weather turns colder is serial killer Breda McQueen eyeing up her next victim, the arrival of X Factor and Dancing On Ice star Ray Quinn as Jonny, Ste Hay’s new ally against the Maaliks, the return of Gary Lucy as Luke Morgan, plus a proposal, a few love triangles, and a Christmas kiss… Here’s our roundup of the winter wonders in store for Hollyoaks fans:

Who'll be getting more than coal in their stocking this Christmas? 😱 Check out what's coming up this winter in #Hollyoaks!

Killer Breda strikes again

Breda was revealed as a multiple murderer who targets ‘deadbeat dads’ last week. Already responsible for bumping off Carl Costello, Glenn Donovan and Russ Owen, for which daughter Goldie gets arrested for, the trailer shows the nutty nanny standing over a lifeless body saying: “Sorry, bad dads don’t get second chances…” Who has she got in her sights now, and will she let Goldie take the fall for killing Russ?

Mercedes and Sylver’s kissy Christmas

Russ’s infidelity and subsequent grisly murder ruined Mercedes’ wedding day. The fact Mr Owen was so paranoid about his fiancee’s feelings for cousin Sylver it drove him to cheat and set off the tragic chain of events made Mercy put paid to any romance with her hunk relative – but the trailer features a kiss between the star-crossed lovers during a typically chaotic McQueen Christmas day.

Sienna steals Sinead’s husband?

Sinead Shelby is convinced Sienna Blake is after her hunky hubby Laurie Shelby and warns her off, sparking a new rivalry in the village. Does Sienna really have feelings for the teacher as they both pursue a career at Hollyoaks High? And how will Laurie react when Donna-Marie Quinn spitefully exposes Sinead’s past as a former prostitute?

Mandy visits Luke in prison

Mandy Morgan and Darren Osborne have made their bed and must lie in it as Christmas approaches, spending their first festive season together since breaking up their respective marriages to be together. But worried Mandy, pregnant with Darren’s baby, secretly visits hubby Luke in prison – there’s something she has to tell him, but what is it?

Ste gets an ally against the Maaliks – with a familiar face

X Factor finalist and Dancing On Ice champion Ray Quinn’s casting as newcomer Jonny is revealed in the trailer, who is set to befriend Ste Hay and join his vicious vendetta against the Maalik family. Blaming Dr Misbah for the death of little sister Tegan during storm week, Ste will stop at nothing to get revenge. But who is Jonny, and why is he suddenly on Ste’s side?

We need to talk about Imran…

Talking of the Maaliks, Yazz reveals to mum Misbah she too has become a victim of little brother Imran’s abuse and shows her the bruises he’s inflicted. Misbah goes to the police to report his beatings, but can admit the truth about her son and get him the professional help he needs for his anger issues?

Lily leaves Prince for Romeo after cancer scare?

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Malique Thompson-Dwyer is in the thick of the action as alter ego Prince McQueen confides in best mate Romeo Quinn he thinks he might have cancer – leading Romeo to take advantage of the situation and muscle in on Prince’s wife Lily by lying that her other half is cheating!

Jail for love rat Louis?

Love rat Louis Loveday continues to hide the fact from girlfriend Leela Lomax he got hitched to his ex-wife’s sister, Martine, during a secret whirlwind romance when he was overseas earlier in the year – and he’s also been sleeping with the aforementioned ex, Simone. Oblivious Leela proposes to her man and he accepts, but Louis is in no hurry to divorce Martine… is he about to become a bigamist and end up in prison?