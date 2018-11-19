Best Argos Black Friday 2018 TV deals

Good news for those want to upgrade their TV: Argos is set to slash its screen prices this Black Friday, offering customers huge discounts and deals on the latest models.

Advertisement

So, what TVs are on offer at Argos ahead of Black Friday 2018? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday 2018 is on Friday 23rd November, with Cyber Monday on 26th November, but there will be plenty of deals available in the run-up to the big day.

Early Argos Black Friday TV deals

Hitachi 43 Inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR – £369.99 , £279.99 – View deal

, LG 49 Inch 49UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD 4K TV with HDR – £379 , £ – View deal

, LG 65 Inch 65UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD TV with HDR – £629 , £ – View deal

, LG 55 Inch 55UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD 4K TV with HDR – £449 , £ – View deal

Will Argos take part in Black Friday 2018?

Yes. Argos is one of the retailers that embraces Black Friday the most in the UK: expect a number of discounts and lightning deals on and around the day.

What predictions do you have for deals and discounts from Argos on Black Friday 2018?

Expect the retailer to offer some deep discounts on TVs, with Argos selling a lot of TVs last year. In fact, they claim to have sold 15,394 sets in 2017, which, if you put them side-by-side, would apparently be enough to cross the Grand Canyon two and a half times over.

Latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday Argos TV deals

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.